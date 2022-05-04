Home / Education / Employment News / Gauhati High Court Recruitment 2022: Apply for Sr. Technical Officer posts
Gauhati High Court Recruitment 2022: Apply for Sr. Technical Officer posts

Gauhati High Court will recruit candidates for Senior Technical Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts till May 25, 2022. 
Published on May 04, 2022 12:55 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Gauhati High Court has invited applications from candidates to apply for Senior Technical Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Gauhati High Court on ghcitanagar.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till May 25, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 15 posts in the organisation. 

The engagement will be on purely temporary basis at fixed pay for a period of one year. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates should be MCA/ B.E/ B.Tech (Computer Science/ Information Technology)/ DOEACC ‘B’ Level/ Master’s Degree or Master’s Degree in Physics/ Mathematics/ Statistics followed by PG Diploma in Computer Science/ Applications from a government recognised University/ Institution or B.Sc/ BCA or B.Sc in Physics/ Mathematics/ Statistics followed by post graduate diploma in Computer Science/ Applications from a government recognised university/ institution. 

Application Fees

The application fees is 300/- for other category candidates and 150/- for APST/ SC/ ST/ PWD category candidates. 

Where to Apply

The envelope containing the application form and Indian Postal Order should reach by post to “The Office of the Registrar, Gauhati High Court, Itanagar Permanent Bench, Naharlagun, Arunachal Pradesh- 791110. 

