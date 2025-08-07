Haryana Public Service Commission, HPSC has invited applications for Agricultural Development Officer (Administrative Cadre) (Group B) posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of HPSC at hpsc.gov.in. HPSC ADO Recruitment 2025: Apply for 785 Group B posts at hpsc.gov.in, direct link here

This recruitment drive will fill up 785 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply should have degree in B.Sc (Honours) in Agriculture from any recognised university. The candidates should also have studied Sanskrit or Hindi upto Matric of 10+2/B.A/M.A with Hindi as one of the subject.

The age limit of the candidate should not be less than 18 years and not more than 42 years, on or befire the first day of the month next proceeding the last date of submission of application to the Commission i.e. as on July 1, 2025.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of three stage recruitment process i.e. Screening Test followed by Subject Knowledge and Interview.

Application Fee

The application fee is ₹250/- for candidates belonging to OSC, DSC, BC-A, BC-B, ESM, EWS and women candidates of Haryana and DESM candidates of Haryana belonging to the categories mentioned above.

DESM candidates of Haryana belonging to UR category and all remaining candidates will have to pay ₹1000/- as application fee. For more related details candidates can check the official website of HPSC.