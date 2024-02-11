ISRO recruitment 2024: Feb 12 last date to apply for Scientist/Engineer 'SC' and other posts

The National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC), one of the centres of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Department of Space, will end the applications for Scientist/ Engineer 'SC' and other posts tomorrow February 12. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.isro.gov.in or www.nrsc.gov.in. ISRO's NRSC to end applications for Scientist/Engineer 'SC' and other posts tomorrow

ISRO recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment is being conducted to fill 41 vacancies.

Details:

Scientist/Engineer 'SC': 35 vacancies

Medical Officer 'SC': 1

Nurse 'B': 2

Library Assistant 'A: 3

ISRO recruitment 2024 application fee: There is a non-refundable application fee of ₹250 for the applications. However, each candidate must first pay a processing fee of ₹750.

ISRO recruitment 2024: Know how to apply

To apply online candidates can follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website at www.nrsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the “Recruitment for the posts of Scientist Engineer 'SC', Medical Officer 'SC', Nurse 'B' & Library Assistant 'A'.(ADVERTISEMENT NO. NRSC-RMT-1-2024)”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Click on the Apply link

Fill out the applictaion form

Upload all the required documents

Pay the applictaion fee

Submit the form and take the print for future reference.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria and other details on the notification here.