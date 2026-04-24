J&K Bank has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of J&K Bank at jkb.bank.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 461 posts in the organisation. J&K Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Apply for 461 posts at jkb.bank.in, details here (ANI Twitter)

The last date to apply for the post is April 24, 2026. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria Candidates who have graduated from a recognised University/Institute are eligible to apply. The candidate should be proficient in local/official language of the respective region/area as recognized by the respective State/UT and should have studied the local/official language as a subject in the 10th or 12th. The age limit should be between 20 to 28 years as on January 1, 2026.

Selection Process The selection process will comprise of written test. The written test will comprise of 100 questions of 100 marks. The exam duration is for 1 hour.

There will be penalty for wrong answers marked in the Objective Tests. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate one fourth (1/4th) of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty to arrive at final score. If a question is left blank, i.e. no answer is marked by the candidate, there will be no penalty for that question.

Application Fee The application fee is ₹700/- for unreserved category and Rs.500/- for reserved category candidates, to be paid through online mode. No other Mode of payment shall be available. The payment can be made by using Debit Cards (RuPay/ Visa/ MasterCard/ Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CUET PG.

Detailed Notification Here