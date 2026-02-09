PNB Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Registration begins for 5138 posts, direct link to apply here

Punjab National Bank, PNB has started the registration process for Apprentice posts. Candidates who are eligible can apply online through the official website of PNB at pnb.bank.in or through BFSI website at bfsissc.com.

This recruitment drive will fill up 5138 vacancies in the organisation. The last date to apply is February 24, 2026.

To apply for the posts, candidates should have graduate degree in any discipline from any Institute/ College/ University recognized/ approved by Govt. bodies/ AICTE/ UGC. The result of the qualification must have been declared on or before 31.12.2025 and candidate must produce Mark Sheets and Provisional/ Degree Certificate issued from the University/ College/ Institute as and when required by the Bank.

The age limit to apply for the post should be between 20 to 28 years as on January 1, 2026 i.e. candidates must have been born not earlier than 02.01.1998 and not later than 01.01.2006.

Direct link to apply for PNB Apprentice Recruitment 2026

PNB Apprentice Recruitment 2026: How to apply Candidates can follow the steps given below to apply online.

1. Visit the official website of BFSI at bfsissc.com.

2. Click on apply now link available on the home page in the pop up box.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Once done, click on submit and fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee and click on submit.

6. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee for General/OBC/EWS category male candidates is ₹944/- for female candidates is ₹708/-, for SC/ST/PWBD category and transgender candidates, the application fee is ₹236/-. The payment should be done through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official website of PNB.