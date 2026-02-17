RBI Assistant Recruitment 2026: Apply for 650 posts at rbi.org.in, direct link to register here
The Reserve Bank of India is recruiting for 650 Assistant posts, with online applications open until March 8, 2026. Eligible candidates, aged 20-28 with a bachelor’s degree and word processing skills, will undergo a preliminary exam on April 11 and a main exam on June 7. Exam fees vary by category. For more information, visit rbi.org.in.
The Reserve Bank of India has invited applications for Assistant posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of RBI at rbi.org.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 650 posts in the organisation.
The registration process will close on March 8, 2026. The preliminary examination will be held on April 11 and the main exam will be held on June 7, 2026. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Eligibility Criteria
At least a bachelor’s degree in any discipline with a minimum of 50% marks (pass class for SC/ ST/ PwBD candidates) in the aggregate and the knowledge of word processing on PC.
The age limit to apply should be between 20 to 28 years. Candidates born not earlier than 02/02/1998 and not later than 01/02/2006 (both days inclusive) are only eligible to apply.
Selection Process
The selection process comprises of preliminary exam, main exam and language proficiency test. The prelims exam comprises of 100 questions for 100 marks. The exam duration is for 60 minutes. The main exam comprises of 200 questions of 200 marks. The exam duration is 135 minutes. The candidates provisionally shortlisted from the online Main Examination will have to undergo a Language Proficiency Test. The LPT will be conducted in the Official/ Local Language/s of the State.
A candidate has to qualify in each part of the Objective test separately. A candidate has to qualify in Preliminary Examination for appearing in Main Examination.
Examination Fee
The exam fee is ₹50/- + 18% GST for SC/ST/PwBD/EXS category and ₹450/- + 18% GST for General/ OBC and EWS category. The payment should be done through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RBI.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT Education Desk
For over a decade, the Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk has been a trusted source for accurate, in-depth, and timely news on education and careers. We bring the latest updates on board exams, competitive exams, results, employment news, study abroad, scholarships, and school and college admissions, helping students, job seekers, and educators make informed decisions. Our Coverage Areas 1. Board Exams & Results: Comprehensive reporting on CBSE, CISCE, and state board exams (UP, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and others), including schedules, admit cards, answer keys, results, and career opportunities. 2. Competitive Exams: Insights into major exams like UPSC, JEE, NEET, GATE, CAT, SAT, and state and central government services. Exam Results: Timely updates on UPSC, SSC, SBI, IBPS, NTA, IIMs, and other competitive exam results. 3. Employment News: Notifications on government and private sector jobs, vacancies, eligibility, application processes, and results. 4. Study Abroad: Information on top universities, courses, tuition fees, scholarships, visa regulations, and career prospects for international students. Features & Analysis: Opinion pieces, expert explainers, deep-dive reports, and interviews with key figures in education. 5. Breaking Education News: Real-time updates on major policy changes, institutional reforms, and trends shaping the education sector. 6. With a commitment to factual, unbiased journalism, HT Digital’s Education Desk has seen continuous growth in readership, offering credible and engaging content tailored for students, parents, and professionals. Meet the Team 1. Nilesh Mathur – News Editor A journalist with 24 years of experience, including 18+ years at Hindustan Times, Nilesh leads editorial planning, ensures factual accuracy, and enhances audience engagement through strategic content. 2. Papri Chanda – Deputy Chief Content Producer With over a decade of experience in education journalism, Papri specializes in exam-related content, study abroad insights, and education trends. She also explores new opportunities in education that benefit students. 3. Bishal – Senior Content Producer Active in the education and jobs sector since 2019, Bishal focuses on tracking developments, analyzing trends, and crafting informative content for students and job aspirants. 4. Gaurav Sarma – Deputy Chief Content Producer A multimedia journalist with 9+ years of experience, Gaurav is skilled in research-based storytelling, feature writing, and reporting on competitive exams, online courses, and education trends. At Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk, we strive to be the go-to platform for students and professionals navigating the dynamic world of education and careers.Read More
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News