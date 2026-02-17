The Reserve Bank of India has invited applications for Assistant posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of RBI at rbi.org.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 650 posts in the organisation. RBI Assistant Recruitment 2026: Apply for 650 posts at rbi.org.in, direct link to register here

The registration process will close on March 8, 2026. The preliminary examination will be held on April 11 and the main exam will be held on June 7, 2026. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria At least a bachelor’s degree in any discipline with a minimum of 50% marks (pass class for SC/ ST/ PwBD candidates) in the aggregate and the knowledge of word processing on PC.

The age limit to apply should be between 20 to 28 years. Candidates born not earlier than 02/02/1998 and not later than 01/02/2006 (both days inclusive) are only eligible to apply.

Selection Process The selection process comprises of preliminary exam, main exam and language proficiency test. The prelims exam comprises of 100 questions for 100 marks. The exam duration is for 60 minutes. The main exam comprises of 200 questions of 200 marks. The exam duration is 135 minutes. The candidates provisionally shortlisted from the online Main Examination will have to undergo a Language Proficiency Test. The LPT will be conducted in the Official/ Local Language/s of the State.

A candidate has to qualify in each part of the Objective test separately. A candidate has to qualify in Preliminary Examination for appearing in Main Examination.

Examination Fee The exam fee is ₹50/- + 18% GST for SC/ST/PwBD/EXS category and ₹450/- + 18% GST for General/ OBC and EWS category. The payment should be done through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RBI.

