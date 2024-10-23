RRB NTPC 2024: Graduate level posts correction window opens today at rrbapply.gov.in

The Railway Recruitment Board will open the correction window for RRB NTPC 2024 graduate posts on October 23, 2024. Candidates who want to make changes in the application form can do so through the official website of RRB Apply at rrbapply.gov.in. RRB NTPC 2024: Graduate posts correction window opens today at rrbapply.gov.in(Rajkumar)

According to the official notice, the modification window for corrections in the application form will remain open until October 30, 2024.

RRB NTPC 2024: How to make modifications

To make changes in the application form, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of RRB Apply at rrbapply.gov.in.

Click on login link and enter the required details.

Once done, your application form will be displayed.

Check the application form and make the required changes that are allowed on it.

Make the payment of the modification fee and click on submit.

Once done, download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

RRB NTPC 2024: Vacancy details for graduate level

This recruitment is being conducted for a total of 11,558 graduate and undergraduate vacancies. Of these, 3,445 are for undergraduate-level posts, and 8,113 are for graduate-level posts. The vacancy details are given here:

Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor: 1,736 vacancies

Station Master: 994 vacancies

Goods Train Manager: 3,144 vacancies

Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: 1,507 vacancies

Senior Clerk cum Typist: 732 vacancies

There shall be two stages Computer Based Test (CBTs) followed by “Computer-based Aptitude Test (CBAT)/ Typing Skill Test (TST) wherever applicable” - Computer-based Aptitude Test for Station Master and Typing Skill Test for Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist.

For Goods Train Manager, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor, there shall be two stage CBTs followed by document verification and medical examination. For more related details candidates can check the detailed notification here.