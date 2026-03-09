The Railway Recruitment Board has released the RRB NTPC Exam 2026 city intimation slip. Candidates who will appear for the computer-based test can check the exam city slip on the official website of the regional RRBs. RRB NTPC Exam 2026: Exam city slip out for graduate level posts, direct link here (Rajkumar)

The Non-Technical Popular Categories (Graduate) (Computer-Based Test) will be held from March 16 to 27, 2026. The computer-based test will comprise 100 questions, out of which 40 are from General Awareness, 30 each from Mathematics and General Intelligence and Reasoning. The exam duration is for 90 minutes.

The first stage of CBT is a screening stage, and the questions for CBT will generally conform to the educational standards prescribed for the posts.

All candidates appearing for the exam can download the exam city slip using the simple steps given below.

Direct link to download RRB NTPC Exam 2026 city intimation slip

RRB NTPC Exam 2026: How to download city intimation slip? 1. Visit the official website of regional RRBs.

2. Click on RRB NTPC Exam 2026 city intimation slip link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your exam city slip will be displayed.

5. Check the exam city slip and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The e-admit card will be available to candidates on the official website 4 days before the exam date. For more related details candidates can check the official website of regional RRBs.