RSMSSB motor vehicle SI recruitment notification 2021 for 197 posts released

Published on Nov 24, 2021 08:55 PM IST
RSMSSB motor vehicle SI recruitment notification 2021: The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) on Wednesday invited online applications for recruitment to the post of motor vehicle sub-inspector (SI) in the transport department. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts from December 2, 2021 on the official website of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is December 31, 2021.

This recruitment drive is to fill up 197 vacancies in the state transport department. The recruitment test is scheduled to be held on February 12 and 13, 2021.

Examination fee:

Candidates belonging to general category and creamy layer category of OBC/EBC need to pay application fee of Rs. 450.

Candidates belonging to non-creamy category of BC/EBC and economically weak need to pay application fee of 350.

Candidates belonging to specially-abled category and SC/ST of Rajasthan need to pay application fee of Rs. 250.

Candidates belonging to families having annual income less than 2.50 lakh need to pay application fee of 250.

Check detailed notifications for information on age limit, educational qualifications and much more.

Wednesday, November 24, 2021
