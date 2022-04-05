SAIL Doctors Recruitment 2022: Apply for Specialist and other posts

Steel Authority of India Limited, SAIL has invited applications from candidates to apply for Specialist and other posts. Eligible candidates can walk in interview on April 9, 2022. Candidates can check the official notification on SAIL website on sailcareers.com. This recruitment drive will fill up 7 posts in the organisation.

Only those Doctors who are registered with State Medical Council / Medical Council of India or having valid practitioner licence may apply. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Super Specialist (Cardiology): 1 Post

Specialists: 4 Posts

General Duty Medical Officer: 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through the <strong>Detailed Notification available here</strong>.

Selection process

The selection process comprises of only those candidates who are found eligible by the Document Verification Committee will be allowed to appear in the Interview. For final selection, merit list will be prepared in descending order separately for each discipline & category on the basis of total marks obtained in the Interview.

Interview Details

The interview will be conducted on April 9, 2022 at 10 am. The venue is Human Resource Development Centre, (Near BSP Main Gate), Bhilai Steel Plant, Bhilai 490001. Candidates should come well prepared to stay during this period, as required.