SAIL Recruitment 2022: Walk in interview for Doctors posts on February 7

SAIL has invited candidates to walk in interview for Doctor posts. Eligible candidates can walk in interview on February 7, 2022. 
SAIL Recruitment 2022: Walk in interview for Doctors posts on February 7(HT file)
Published on Jan 29, 2022 05:43 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Steel Authority of India Limited has invited applications from candidates for Doctor posts. Eligible candidates can walk in interview on February 7, 2022. Candidates can check the official notification on the official site of SAIL on sail.co.in. 

All certificates & documents in support of eligibility will be verified only during document verification process before walk-in-interview and any candidate who does not fulfil the eligibility criteria will not be allowed to appear for the interview. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details 

  • Super Specialist: 1 Post
  • Specialists: 7 Posts
  • General Duty Medical Officers: 6 Posts

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates should have MBBS degree to apply for the positions mentioned above. Only those Doctors who are registered with State Medical Council / Medical Council of India or having valid practitioner licence may apply. The educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available below. 

Selection Process

Only those candidates who are found eligible by the Document Verification Committee will be allowed to appear in the Interview. - For final selection, merit list will be prepared in descending order separately for each discipline & category on the basis of total marks obtained in the Interview.

