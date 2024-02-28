Steel Authority of India Limited, SAIL has invited applications for Operator-cum-Technician (Trainee) posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of SAIL at sail.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 341 posts in the organisation. SAIL Recruitment 2024: Apply for 341 Operator-cum-Technician (Trainee) posts

The registration process was started on February 26 and will end on March 18, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

Eligible candidates will be required to appear in the Computer Based Test (CBT) in Hindi/English. The CBT will consist of 100 Objective type questions in 2 segments i.e 50 on Domain Knowledge & 50 on Aptitude Test. The duration of the CBT would be 90 minutes. Candidates, who qualify in the CBT for the above posts will be shortlisted for skill test in order of merit, at the ratio of 1:3 for each post/discipline.

Application Fee

The application and processing fee for General/OBC/EWS candidates is ₹500/- and processing fee for SC/ST/PwBD/ESM/ Departmental candidates is ₹200/-. Candidates will be required to pay Application & Processing Fee through Net Banking / Credit Card / ATM-cum-Debit Card. Fee shall not be collected by any other mode.