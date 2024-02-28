 SAIL Recruitment 2024: Apply for 341 Operator-cum-Technician (Trainee) posts - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / Employment News / SAIL Recruitment 2024: Apply for 341 Operator-cum-Technician (Trainee) posts

SAIL Recruitment 2024: Apply for 341 Operator-cum-Technician (Trainee) posts

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 28, 2024 06:27 PM IST

SAIL will recruit candidates for Operator-cum-Technician (Trainee) posts. Last date to apply is March 18, 2024.

Steel Authority of India Limited, SAIL has invited applications for Operator-cum-Technician (Trainee) posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of SAIL at sail.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 341 posts in the organisation.

SAIL Recruitment 2024: Apply for 341 Operator-cum-Technician (Trainee) posts
SAIL Recruitment 2024: Apply for 341 Operator-cum-Technician (Trainee) posts

The registration process was started on February 26 and will end on March 18, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

Eligible candidates will be required to appear in the Computer Based Test (CBT) in Hindi/English. The CBT will consist of 100 Objective type questions in 2 segments i.e 50 on Domain Knowledge & 50 on Aptitude Test. The duration of the CBT would be 90 minutes. Candidates, who qualify in the CBT for the above posts will be shortlisted for skill test in order of merit, at the ratio of 1:3 for each post/discipline.

Application Fee

The application and processing fee for General/OBC/EWS candidates is 500/- and processing fee for SC/ST/PwBD/ESM/ Departmental candidates is 200/-. Candidates will be required to pay Application & Processing Fee through Net Banking / Credit Card / ATM-cum-Debit Card. Fee shall not be collected by any other mode.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On