The drive is to fill requirement of 30 doctors and 30 nurses for short term contract service of one month (extendable by one month)..(Reuters File)
SAIL to engage 30 doctors, 30 nurses on contract basis, interview from May 3

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 02, 2021 05:11 PM IST

Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has invited Doctors and Nurses to attend a walk-in-interview at DMS Conference Hall, Bokaro General Hospital.

The interview will be conducted between 10am and 1pm from May 3 to May 8.

The drive is to fill requirement of 30 doctors and 30 nurses for short term contract service of one month (extendable by one month).

Eligibility criteria:

For doctors place, candidates should be a MBBS graduate or Higher with valid MCI registration.

To work as nurse, candidate should have done B.Sc.(Nursing) from an institution recognised by the nursing council of India or 10+2 or Intermediate in Science with a Diploma of a minimum of 3 years duration in General Nursing and Midwifery from a government-recognised institution with valid registration in Nursing Council of India/States.

Remuneration:

For doctor remuneration per day for 8 hours will be 5,000 and for Nurses 1,000.

Other details:

Candidates must bring along all original certificates/documents (along with one self-attested copy) as proof of their eligibility along with copies of PAN Card, Aadhar card, copy of bank account passbook, and a passport size photograph.

For more details kindly check the official notification of SAIL at https://www.sailcareers.com/media/uploads/NOTIFICATION.pdf

