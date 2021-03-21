SSB Odisha Recruitment 2021: 972 lecturer vacancies notified
- SSB Odisha Recruitment 2021: After the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at ssbodisha.nic.in on or before April 21, 2021, until midnight.
SSB Odisha Recruitment 2021: The State Selection Board (SSB) Odisha has released an official notification for the recruitment of lecturers in the state universities on its official website. The online registration process for the SSB Odisha recruitment will begin on March 22, 2021.
After the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at ssbodisha.nic.in on or before April 21, 2021, until midnight.
The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 972 vacancies, out of which, 159 vacancies are for English, 135 for Political Science, 134 for Commerce, 78 for Economics, 73 for Logic and Philosophy, 61 for Zoology, 60 for Chemistry, 51 for Education, 49 for Botany, 42 each for Maths and Physics, 24 for Psychology, 20 for Sanskrit, 15 for Sociology, 13 for Home Science, 11 for Anthropology, 3 for IRPM, and 2 for Statistics.
Candidates applying for the positions should have a Master’s Degree in the concerned subject from a recognized University with at least 55% marks or its equivalent.
Aspirants should be aged between 21 to 42 years old as on January 1, 2021. The upper age relaxation for reserved category candidates will be made as per the government norms.
Candidates belonging to the general category are required to pay an application fee of ₹500. For SC/ST/OBC/PWD candidates, the registration fee is ₹200.
For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification here:
