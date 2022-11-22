DUET Result 2022: NTA DUET PG, PhD results out; Direct link to check scorecards

DUET Result 2022: National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced results of the entrance test held for admission to postgraduate and PhD courses at University of Delhi – DUET 2022. Those who took the test can check their scores by opening the link given on nta.ac.in. They can also check their results below. Follow latest education news updates.

The entrance test was conduced on October 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21 in computer based mode (CBT) in 28 cities across the country. The test had multiple-choice questions.

Candidates who qualify in the exam can apply for admission to Delhi University for the subject(s) they appeared in. They are advised to visit the DU admission portal for further updates.

DUET PG, PhD result 2022 direct link

To check DUET PG result, candidates have to use their application number and date of birth.

How to check DUET PG result 2022

Go to nta.ac.in. Click on the notification of DUET PG result and then open the link to view scorecards. Now, login with your application form number and date of birth. Submit. On the next page, click on the ‘View Score Card’ button and download the DUET PG scorecard.

While DU has decided to use CUET UG for admission to undergraduate courses, for this year, it will continue with DUET for postgraduate and PhD admissions.