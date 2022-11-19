Education News Live: CBSE, UPMSP UP board exam, JEE Main, NEET 2023 updates

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and state boards are expected to announce dates for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams soon. CBSE date sheet will be published on the official website of the board, cbse.nic.in. Date sheets for ICSE and ISC board exams are also expected soon.

Meanwhile, announcements on engineering and medical entrance tests, JEE Main 2023 and NEET 2023 are awaited. Recently, NTA warned candidates about a fake notice on JEE Main 2023 dates. The entrance test is held twice-a-year and registration will be hosted on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Follow this blog for all the latest education news – board exams and entrance exams, date sheet, registration, admit card and other updates.