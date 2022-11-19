Home / Education / Board Exams / Education News Live: CBSE, UPMSP UP board exam, JEE Main, NEET 2023 updates
Education News Live: CBSE, UPMSP UP board exam, JEE Main, NEET 2023 updates

board exams
Updated on Nov 19, 2022 12:22 PM IST

Live updates on important education news from across the country – board exams, JEE Main, NEET and more. 

Education News 2022 Live Updates
Education News 2022 Live Updates
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and state boards are expected to announce dates for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams soon. CBSE date sheet will be published on the official website of the board, cbse.nic.in. Date sheets for ICSE and ISC board exams are also expected soon.

Meanwhile, announcements on engineering and medical entrance tests, JEE Main 2023 and NEET 2023 are awaited. Recently, NTA warned candidates about a fake notice on JEE Main 2023 dates. The entrance test is held twice-a-year and registration will be hosted on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Follow this blog for all the latest education news – board exams and entrance exams, date sheet, registration, admit card and other updates.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Nov 19, 2022 12:22 PM IST

    CBSE Class 10, 12 date sheet tomorrow?

    As per some reports, CBSE board exam 2023 dates will be announced tomorrow while some other reports suggest it will be announced in December. However, the board has not made any announcement yet. 

  • Nov 19, 2022 12:13 PM IST

    JEE Main 2023: Where to check official updates

    Check official updates on JEE Main 2023 on jeemain.nta.nic.in, nta.ac.in and on official social media pages of the agency. 

  • Nov 19, 2022 11:35 AM IST

    When is JEE Main 2023

    NTA has not announced JEE Main 2023 date. Recently, a notification saying JEE Main 2023 will be held in January and April and registration will begin in November but NTA confirmed that it is a fake notice. 

  • Nov 19, 2022 11:26 AM IST

    How to check CBSE board exam 2023 date sheet

    1. Go to cbse.nic.in
    2. Click on Class 10/Class 12 (Secondary/Senior Secondary) final exam 2023 time table link.
    3. Download the date sheet.
  • Nov 19, 2022 11:23 AM IST

    UPMSP UP board exam 2023 time table

    Time table for UP board High School and Inter final exams 2023 will be published on the official website of the board, upmsp.edu.in.

  • Nov 19, 2022 11:22 AM IST

    CBSE board exam 2023 date sheet soon

    CBSE will announce detailed date sheets for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2022 on cbse.nic.in. 

