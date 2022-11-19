JEE Main 2023: Hold exams in April as CBSE boards dates may clash, say students

JEE Main 2023 Date: To avoid a potential clash with Class 12 board exams, engineering aspirants have urged the National Testing Agency (NTA) to conduct the first session of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 in April. Some of them have started a Twitter campaign, #jeemainsinapril, saying they have CBSE board practical and theory exams in January-February.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has already announced that Class 10 and Class 12 theory exams will begin in mid-February and practical exams will be held in January-February.

As per previous schedules, CBSE Class 12 theory exams are held for over a month.

Worried that board and entrance exam dates may clash, aspirants have asked NTA to plan JEE Main exams accordingly. Here’s what they are saying:

#jeemainsinapril Practicles and preboards are there in January and our syllabus is not completed yet due to late opening of the sessions kindly conduct exam in Last week of april so that droppers and 12th students can get ample amount of time to prepare. @DG_NTA @EduMinOfIndia — Sannidhya Sinha (@SannidhyaSinha3) November 18, 2022

This is our kind request as students we already have board practical in the month of January, in schools the syllabus is not yet finished. Also this is not just exam, it is going to decide our future so kindly keep the exams in the month of April @DG_NTA — Satyam Tiwari (@isatyam_28) November 18, 2022

Notably, some reports had earlier suggested that JEE Main 2023 will be held in January and April and registrations for it will begin in November.

However, NTA later said no discussion on JEE Main 2023 dates has taken place. The agency also refuted a fake notification circulating on social media that claimed registrations will begin in November.

JEE Main is held twice every year to select students for undergraduate admissions at NITs, IIITs, and other participating institutions.

For details on JEE Main 2023, candidates should check the official websites, jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in.