CBSE 10th, 12th board exams 2023 from February 15

CBSE Board Exams 2023 Date: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday announced Class 12 final exam results 2022 and said that for the 2023 batch, final exams will begin on February 15. Unlike this year, there will be only one exam at the end of the academic session. CBSE 12th results 2022 live updates.

CBSE has decided to go back to the conventional practice of holding board exams once a year. In 2022, in view of COVID-19, these exams were conducted in two terms.

Announcing Class 12 results, CBSE said that it has given 30% weightage to term 1 and 70% to term 2 in theory papers. For practicals, equal weightage has been given to both terms.

The overall pass percentage this year is 92.71%.

While results for Class 12 students are out, there is no information yet regarding Class 10 results.

Class 12 Compartment exams will begin on August 23.

Students of 2023 batch should visit the board website, cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in for regular updates regarding their exams. Date sheet and other details will be published later.