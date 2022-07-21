CBSE Result 2022 Live: CBSE Class 10th results date, time latest updates 

CBSE 10th Result 2022 Live Updates: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce board exam results for Class 10 students on its official website, cbseresults.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in. The board will announce term 2 and final results together. When published, students can download their scorecards from these websites using their board exam roll number, date of birth and school code.

In addition to the official websites, scorecards will also be available on results.gov.in and digilocker.gov.in.

An official confirmation on the exact date and time is awaited. As per several reports, CBSE results will be available by this month. When announced, students can check the latest updates regarding results here.