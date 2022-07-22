Home / Education / Board Exams / CBSE Class 12 Compartment Exams 2022 to begin on August 23
CBSE Class 12 Compartment Exams 2022 to begin on August 23

CBSE Class 12 Compartment Exams 2022 will begin on August 23, 2022. The Board has released Class 12 result on July 22, 2022. 
CBSE Class 12 Compartment Exams 2022(PTI Photo)
Published on Jul 22, 2022 12:09 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Central Board of Secondary Education has declared CBSE Class 12 result 2022 on July 22, 2022. The CBSE Class 12 Compartment Exams 2022 will be conducted from August 23, 2022 onwards. The examination will be conducted across the country at various exam centres. CBSE Class 12 Result Live Updates 

As per the statement released by the Boar, students should be provided more opportunities to improve their performance, hence, Class 12 students will be allowed to improve their performance in 1 subject in the compartment examination. For all the students who are placed in the compartment category, the examination will be conducted from August 23, 2022.

The examination will be conducted on the syllabus of Term 2 examinations. The students who offered 6 or more subjects and were not able pass in any of the first 5 subjects except language, declared pass by replacing 6th subject from the failed subject are also allowed in compartment examination to improve the performance in the failed subject.

The overall pass percentage this year is 92.71 percent, which has dipped compared to last year. Trivandrum district has topped the exam with 98.83 percent followed by Bengaluru with 98.16 percent and Chennai stood third with 97.79 percent.

