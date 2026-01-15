IBPS PO, SO Result 2025 for mains and interview round out at ibps.in, direct links to check here

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has declared IBPS PO, SO Result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for Specialist Officer and Probationary Officer posts exam and interview can check the results through the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

The combined results have been declared for main exam and interview round. The result link will be available to candidates from January 15 to February 14, 2026.

Direct link to check IBPS PO Result 2025 Direct link to check IBPS SO Result 2025 IBPS PO, SO Result 2025: How to check To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

2. Click on IBPS PO, SO Result 2025 for mains and interview round link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The provisional allotment has been done based on the post-wise and category-wise vacancies for 2026-27 for Specialist Officer Cadre and Probationary Officer post as furnished by the participating banks subject to availability.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of IBPS.