SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: Check latest updates on tier 1 results at ssc.gov.in

SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to announce the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) tier 1 exam results soon. The tier 2 exam is scheduled for January and tier 1 results will be declared before that on ssc.gov.in. The SSC CGL tier 1 exam was held from September 9 to 24, 2024 at exam centres across the county. The question paper consisted of objective-type, multiple-choice questions on General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension. Each section had 25 questions, and the maximum mark was 50. The questions were set in English and Hindi except for English Comprehension....Read More

The SSC CGL tier 1 provisional answer key was released on October 3 and the objection window closed on October 8. The result will be declared next.

The SSC CGL tier 2 examination will be held on January 18, 19, and 20, 2025.

This recruitment drive will fill up 17727 group ‘B’ and group ‘C’ vacancies of the central government.

Check live updates on SSC CGL result below.