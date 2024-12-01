SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: Check latest updates on tier 1 results at ssc.gov.in
SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to announce the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) tier 1 exam results soon. The tier 2 exam is scheduled for January and tier 1 results will be declared before that on ssc.gov.in. The SSC CGL tier 1 exam was held from September 9 to 24, 2024 at exam centres across the county. The question paper consisted of objective-type, multiple-choice questions on General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension. Each section had 25 questions, and the maximum mark was 50. The questions were set in English and Hindi except for English Comprehension....Read More
The SSC CGL tier 1 provisional answer key was released on October 3 and the objection window closed on October 8. The result will be declared next.
The SSC CGL tier 2 examination will be held on January 18, 19, and 20, 2025.
This recruitment drive will fill up 17727 group ‘B’ and group ‘C’ vacancies of the central government.
Check live updates on SSC CGL result below.
SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: Tier 2 exam dates
SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: The tier 2 examination will be held on January 18, 19, and 20, 2025. The tier 1 result notification will share more details.
SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: About tier 1 answer key
SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: The tier 1 provisional answer key was released on October 3, and candidates were allowed to raise objections up to October 8. The result will be announced next at ssc.gov.in.
SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: Tier 1 exam pattern
SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: The tier 1 exam question paper consisted of objective-type, multiple-choice questions on General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension.
There were 25 questions in each section and the maximum marks was 50 in each section.
SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: Tier 1 exam held in September
SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: The CGL tier 1 exam was held from September 9 to 24, 2024. Provisional answer keys have been released and the result is expected next.
SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: Tier 2 exam in January
The SSC CGL tier 2 exam is scheduled for January, and the tier 1 results will be declared on ssc.gov.in before that.
SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: Tier 1 result awaited
SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: The SSC is expected to announce the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) tier 1 exam results soon. The result will be announced at ssc.gov.in.