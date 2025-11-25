WBSSC SLST Result 2025 declared at westbengalssc.com, direct link to check here

West Bengal School Service Commission has declared WBSSC SLST Result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 9 to 10 recruitment test can check the results on the official website of WBSSC at westbengalssc.com.
The written examination for the Class 9-10 recruitment exam was held on September 7, 2025.
The announcement of results was shared by State Education Minister Bratya Basu on his official X handle. The post reads, "The West Bengal Central School Service Commission has released the results of the written examination for recruitment of teachers for Classes 9-10, which was conducted on September 7. Under the guidance of Hon'ble Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and with the cooperation of the state and district administration, I congratulate the commission for publishing the results on time."
As per the PTI report, the verification process will commence only after the class 11-12 recruitment verification is completed.