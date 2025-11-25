West Bengal School Service Commission has declared WBSSC SLST Result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 9 to 10 recruitment test can check the results on the official website of WBSSC at westbengalssc.com. WBSSC SLST Result 2025 declared at westbengalssc.com, direct link to check here

The written examination for the Class 9-10 recruitment exam was held on September 7, 2025.

The announcement of results was shared by State Education Minister Bratya Basu on his official X handle. The post reads, "The West Bengal Central School Service Commission has released the results of the written examination for recruitment of teachers for Classes 9-10, which was conducted on September 7. Under the guidance of Hon'ble Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and with the cooperation of the state and district administration, I congratulate the commission for publishing the results on time."

As per the PTI report, the verification process will commence only after the class 11-12 recruitment verification is completed.

Direct link to check WBSSC SLST Result 2025 WBSSC SLST Result 2025: How to check To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of WBSSC at westbengalssc.com.

2. Click on WBSSC SLST Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

