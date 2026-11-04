For decades, higher education worked on a relatively stable proposition; learn skill set, earn a degree and use those skills to build a career. Artificial intelligence is disrupting that proposition.

AI Is Redefining Job Readiness: Why higher education must shift to lifelong learning

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The World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report 2025 estimates that 39% of workers’ existing skill sets will be transformed or become outdated between 2025 and 2030. At the same time, analytical thinking remains the most sought-after core skill, while resilience, flexibility, agility, creative thinking and technological literacy are gaining importance. This changes what “job-ready” should mean.

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A student may graduate proficient in a particular software, analytical method or business process, only to find that AI has changed how that task is performed within a few years. The challenge, therefore, is not to predict every skill that employers will need tomorrow. It is to develop graduates who can keep acquiring the skills that tomorrow demands.

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AI Literacy

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{{^usCountry}} The OECD's 2026 research on skills in the AI age finds that AI is raising the skills bar, with employers increasingly seeking highly educated workers. Yet advanced AI expertise is required by fewer than 1% of workers; for most employees, the greater need is to use, analyse and interpret data, alongside problem-solving, creativity, innovation and managerial capabilities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The OECD's 2026 research on skills in the AI age finds that AI is raising the skills bar, with employers increasingly seeking highly educated workers. Yet advanced AI expertise is required by fewer than 1% of workers; for most employees, the greater need is to use, analyse and interpret data, alongside problem-solving, creativity, innovation and managerial capabilities. {{/usCountry}}

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AI can automate some tasks, augment others and create entirely new responsibilities. For higher education, this means AI literacy should become interdisciplinary. All functions of Management (Finance, HR, Operations, Marketing etc.) are based on AI-enabled decision-making. It is not limited to one aspect of Management. Therefore, every management graduate must develop the ability to understand and apply AI-enabled decision-making within their respective domains. A marketing student should know how to evaluate AI-generated insights; a finance student should understand data-driven analysis and its limitations; and students across disciplines should be able to question, validate and responsibly use AI outputs.

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AI literacy should become universal and mandatory for all professionals, academicians, policy makers, & industry practioners

The next generation of managers, marketers, economists, lawyers, designers, healthcare professionals, entrepreneurs and public-policy professionals will all encounter AI in their work.

A 2023 UNESCO report highlights the need for a human-centred approach to generative AI in education, with clear focus on ethical, safe and meaningful use. However, fewer than 10% of the schools and universities surveyed had formal guidelines for using generative AI. This shows that institutions are still catching up with the rapid pace of AI adoption. Universities now need to focus not just on bringing AI into classrooms, but also on training educators, updating assessment methods and creating clear guidelines for responsible AI use.

India Needs Graduates Who Can Adapt

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According to 2025, ICEF India Skills Report around 55% of Indian graduates would be globally employable in 2025. For India, the question is therefore not whether every graduate should become an AI specialist. It is whether every graduate should become AI-capable and adaptable. AI is no more elective or selective. It is core of Higher Education.

This requires a fundamental redesign of higher education. Curricula must move beyond teaching tools towards developing the ability to apply knowledge to unfamiliar problems. Classrooms need more live projects, simulations, hackathons, industry problems and interdisciplinary learning. Assessments must increasingly test reasoning, judgement and application rather than the reproduction of information that AI can readily generate.

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From Curriculum Updates to Continuous Learning

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Universities must also build continuous feedback loops with industry. If technology cycles are becoming shorter, curriculum cycles cannot remain slow and inflexible. Industry practitioners, alumni and employers should have a meaningful role in identifying emerging skills and shaping learning experiences.

Most importantly, the relationship between a university and its graduate cannot end at convocation. Institutions should increasingly become lifelong learning ecosystems, offering alumni opportunities to reskill and update their capabilities as industries evolve. Institutions should focus on “Alumni-Mix” programs where existing students can collaborate with ex-students.

The future graduate may need several rounds of learning across a career. Higher education therefore has to move from a degree-centric model to a lifelong capability model. Lifelong learning is an important parameter of NAAC and other accreditation bodies.

The New Definition of Being Job-Ready

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In an economy where the shelf life of skills is shrinking, the most future-proof qualification may ultimately be the ability to keep acquiring new ones.

The real measure of higher education in the AI era cannot simply be how many graduates secure their first jobs. It must be how well those graduates remain relevant as the nature of work changes.

(This article is written by Dr TV Raman, Prof. Finance Dean – Administration & Online Education, Registrar BIMTECH)

Dr TV Raman, Prof. Finance Dean – Administration & Online Education, Registrar BIMTECH