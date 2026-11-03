Foreign university campuses are becoming an increasingly visible part of India’s higher education landscape. But Indian students should expect much more than an international brand, a foreign curriculum, or the convenience of earning an overseas degree closer to home. The real test is whether these campuses offer a genuinely transformative education: one that combines global academic standards with Indian relevance, intellectual independence with professional capability, and employability with social responsibility.

Foreign Universities in India: 6 things students should expect beyond global degree

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The National Education Policy 2020 provides an important framework for assessing this contribution. NEP envisages higher education that is multidisciplinary, flexible, research-oriented and internationally connected. Foreign universities entering India should therefore be judged not by their presence alone, but by whether they help realise these ambitions.

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In my view, students should expect six things from an international university campus in India.

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1. Global Academic Quality — Delivered Locally

The first expectation is academic quality. Students should know who awards their degree, how academic standards are assured, who teaches them, what research informs the curriculum, and what support is available locally.

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{{^usCountry}} An internationally recognised university name can inspire confidence, but reputation cannot replace the everyday quality of teaching, assessment, feedback and academic mentoring. International education must therefore be both globally connected and locally relevant. A successful branch campus should bring global academic standards into dialogue with India’s economic priorities, social realities and technological transformation. 2. An Education That Develops Independent Thinkers {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An internationally recognised university name can inspire confidence, but reputation cannot replace the everyday quality of teaching, assessment, feedback and academic mentoring. International education must therefore be both globally connected and locally relevant. A successful branch campus should bring global academic standards into dialogue with India’s economic priorities, social realities and technological transformation. 2. An Education That Develops Independent Thinkers {{/usCountry}}

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Students should expect more than preparation for examinations or a first job. Universities must cultivate what I would call intellectual agency: the capacity to ask difficult questions, evaluate evidence, recognise uncertainty, and exercise informed judgement. This is particularly important in professional education. A finance graduate should understand not only returns and risk but also ethics and financial inclusion. An analytics student should interrogate bias in data. A construction professional should consider climate resilience, sustainability and community impact alongside cost and delivery.

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Higher education should therefore remain broader than narrow vocational training. The aim is not merely to produce job-ready graduates but to cultivate adaptable thinkers who can navigate evolving careers, technologies and social expectations.

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3. A New Pedagogy for the Age of AI

Artificial intelligence is reshaping what it means to teach, learn and assess. Students should therefore expect a pedagogy that moves beyond lectures, examinations and the reproduction of knowledge. In an AI-enabled world, they must learn to frame problems, interrogate machine-generated answers, verify evidence, detect errors and defend their reasoning. AI should strengthen learning, not replace thinking.

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Assessment will therefore need to change. Projects, simulations, case studies, presentations, reflective assignments and oral examinations will become increasingly important. Students may use AI to test alternative solutions, but they should also explain their assumptions, identify inaccuracies, and demonstrate independent understanding. The key distinction is between producing a sophisticated answer and genuinely understanding the problem.

4. Employability Built on Skills, Capability and Productivity

Students understandably expect strong labour-market outcomes. But responsible universities should not promise jobs they cannot deliver. Their task is to develop employability by building skills, capability and productivity.

A skill is the ability to perform a specific technique. Capability is the ability to apply knowledge effectively in unfamiliar situations. Productivity is the ability to translate those capabilities into meaningful outcomes. This distinction is central to the vision we have been developing at Queen’s GIFT City. Our programmes in Finance, Financial Analytics, Business Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, AI in Business, and Construction and Project Management operate within one of India’s most dynamic financial and technological ecosystems. But location alone does not create employability. Students should expect live industry projects, mentoring, internships, professional interactions, and opportunities to demonstrate competence. A Verified Talent Repository, for example, could enable students to document assessed work, project experience, and professional capabilities in ways that employers can evaluate directly. Universities must also report outcomes honestly. An industry visit is not an internship, and an internship does not guarantee employment.

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5. Genuine International Exposure, without losing Indian relevance

Internationalisation must be substantive. Students should expect access to global faculty, collaborative research, international peer networks, visiting scholars, and opportunities for mobility. Yet international education should not depend solely on overseas travel. Internationalisation at home should enable students in India to engage meaningfully with global academic communities while remaining rooted in Indian realities.

Foreign universities should also avoid becoming educational enclaves. Their presence should deepen collaboration with Indian universities, industry, government and communities. Indian institutions should be intellectual partners, not merely recruitment channels. The goal should be a two-way exchange of knowledge in which India is recognised not merely as a market for international education, but as a major site of knowledge creation.

6. Research, Social Responsibility and Public Value

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Finally, students should expect a university to connect careers with research and public purpose. Higher education should prepare graduates not only to participate in the economy but also to understand the social consequences of professional decisions. A technically efficient financial model may still exclude vulnerable groups. A sophisticated AI system may reproduce bias. A profitable infrastructure project may impose environmental or community costs.

Research-led education enables students to examine these tensions. It encourages them to question evidence, understand uncertainty, and engage with real-world problems that span disciplinary boundaries. This is where NEP 2020’s broader promise becomes important. International campuses should contribute to India’s research and innovation ecosystem, build reciprocal partnerships, support lifelong learning, and help develop solutions relevant to national and global challenges.

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Ultimately, Indian students should expect six things from a foreign university campus: global academic quality; intellectual independence; AI-ready pedagogy; credible employability; meaningful international exposure; and research with a public purpose.

They should expect more than a foreign degree delivered locally. They should expect an education that expands their capacity to think, adapt, collaborate and contribute. The real promise of NEP 2020 will be realised when international campuses produce graduates who can work intelligently with AI, think independently without it, navigate changing labour markets and remain accountable for the consequences of their decisions.

That is the standard by which foreign university campuses in India should ultimately be judged.

(The author is Professor M. Satish Kumar, Inaugural Dean, Professor of Global Development and Social Transformation, Queen’s University Belfast–GIFT City Campus, Gandhinagar)

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Professor M. Satish Kumar, Inaugural Dean, Professor of Global Development and Social Transformation, Queen’s University Belfast–GIFT City Campus, Gandhinagar