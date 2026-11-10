A credit recommendation can be generated in seconds. Explaining whether it is fair, financially sound and appropriate for the borrower requires a different kind of expertise. As artificial intelligence becomes part of financial decision-making, we should pay more attention to this distinction when preparing students for careers in finance.

From FinTech to Finance + AI: What tomorrow’s finance professionals need to learn

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Much of the debate has centred on whether AI will replace finance jobs. For educators, a more useful question is what professionals will need to know when AI contributes to the analysis, recommendations and services they deliver. Understanding financial products, accounting principles and markets remains essential. Increasingly, professionals must also understand how data and digital systems influence the decisions made within those fields.

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FinTech has changed how people access and use financial services. AI extends that transformation into how information is interpreted, risk is assessed, and products are recommended. Preparing students for this environment requires more than familiarity with the latest applications. They need the ability to examine what sits behind an output and judge when it deserves their confidence.

Understanding the recommendation

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{{^usCountry}} Consider a lending model that recommends rejecting a loan application. A finance professional needs to ask which factors influenced that recommendation, whether the underlying information is accurate and whether the data adequately represents borrowers with similar circumstances. A limited formal credit history, for example, should prompt questions about what the model can reasonably infer. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Consider a lending model that recommends rejecting a loan application. A finance professional needs to ask which factors influenced that recommendation, whether the underlying information is accurate and whether the data adequately represents borrowers with similar circumstances. A limited formal credit history, for example, should prompt questions about what the model can reasonably infer. {{/usCountry}}

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The same scrutiny applies to an AI-generated investment analysis. A fluent explanation does not establish that its assumptions are appropriate or its conclusions reliable. The professional reviewing it must be able to identify missing information, test the financial reasoning and recognise when further investigation is needed.

Preparing the Class of 2030: Equipping Graduates for an AI-Driven World of Work

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This is where financial expertise and AI literacy meet. Every finance graduate need not become a programmer or data scientist. However, they should understand data quality, model limitations, bias, privacy and explainability. They should also recognise that generative AI can produce plausible but inaccurate information.

Knowing how to use a tool is only the beginning. Knowing when to challenge it is a professional capability.

Bringing AI into the finance classroom

These capabilities are unlikely to develop through a technology elective alone. Students need to encounter AI within the financial problems they are learning to solve.

Why fintech should be taught as more than a technology subject

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A credit-risk assignment could ask students to evaluate a model’s recommendation alongside a borrower’s financial circumstances. A wealth-management exercise could examine whether an automated recommendation reflects a customer’s goals and capacity for loss. A fraud-detection case could explore the consequences of incorrectly flagging a legitimate transaction.

Assessment should examine how students reach and defend a conclusion. Can they identify an unsupported assumption? Explain what additional evidence they need? Justify accepting or overriding a recommendation?

Such exercises connect technical understanding with financial judgement. They also make regulation, ethics and consumer protection part of the decision itself, rather than subjects considered after a solution has been designed.

The responsibility behind the output

AI-assisted finance also places greater demands on communication. A customer denied credit or offered a particular investment may reasonably ask why. Professionals need to explain the basis of a decision, acknowledge uncertainty and provide a route for review where appropriate.

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In India, where customers differ widely in their financial experience, language and familiarity with digital services, this ability matters. Personalisation may improve access and relevance, but incomplete data or poorly examined assumptions can also reinforce exclusion.

Finance education must therefore develop the capacity to connect analytical outputs with people’s circumstances. Critical thinking, communication and ethical reasoning belong alongside quantitative skills because financial decisions have consequences beyond the model.

Finance education must prepare students to work with AI, question its recommendations and take responsibility for their decisions. As the tools become more capable, are we teaching students to use them with sound judgement?

(The article is written by Dr Jasmin B. Gupta, Professor of Practice in Fintech, University of Wollongong, India campus)

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Dr Jasmin B. Gupta, Professor of Practice in Fintech, University of Wollongong, India campus