Want to join an online course? Here’s a guide to help you stay safe and enroll smarter

Imagine signing up for an online course, excited for a degree that gets you a great job, only to find out it's not accepted by employers. Doesn't that sound like a tough lesson and a bit unfair? In 2023, the University Grants Commission (UGC) caught many schools offering fake Open and Distance Learning (ODL) programs, leaving countless students in despair. With over 20 lakh students exploring ODL annually in India, the stakes couldn't be higher. Here's a guide to help you stay safe and enroll smarter in 2025. Enrolling in an ODL program is a deliberate choice that shapes your career, and it need not be a blind gamble.

Is your preferred institution recognised?

The first step on this journey demands diligence: always verify the institution’s recognition. The UGC Distance Education Bureau maintains an updated list of approved institutions on its website, deb.ugc.ac.in, serving as your first line of defense against fraud. A degree is only as valuable as its credibility, so this step is non-negotiable. Beyond accreditation, delve into the institution’s reputation. A quick exploration of alumni reviews or a glance at NIRF rankings will help you understand whether you’re dealing with a trusted name or a hollow promise.

Find a course to match your Goals

Next, consider the curriculum with care. Does it align with your career aspirations, equipping you with relevant skills? A program that sounds impressive but lacks substance is a risk you can’t afford. Equally important is understanding the mode of delivery. Some courses are fully online, while others blend virtual lessons with in-person sessions. Ensure this format complements your lifestyle and learning preferences, lest you find yourself struggling to keep pace.

Know the costs and tech needs

Financial clarity follows closely behind. Go over the fee structure carefully to find any hidden charges that might hit your budget. A transparent breakdown, including payment schedules and refund policies, offers peace of mind. Technology, too, plays a pivotal role. Assess your resources in terms of whether you have reliable internet and a capable device. A lagging connection or an outdated laptop could sabotage your progress, turning opportunity into frustration.

Look for support and clear rules

Support services often determine success in ODL. Seek institutions that provide academic counseling, technical assistance, and career guidance, as these lifelines can steady you through challenges. Transparency in assessments is another cornerstone. Vague grading criteria or unclear evaluation methods breed confusion, so insist on knowing how your efforts will be judged. Registration on the UGC-DEB portal for a unique DEB-ID has become mandatory, a small but critical step to legitimise your enrollment.

Avoid banned programs

Finally, tread carefully around program restrictions. The UGC prohibits fields like engineering, law, and medicine in ODL mode under its 2020 regulations. Enrolling in such courses risks rendering your efforts void, so steer clear of these forbidden territories. Armed with these insights, you can transform a leap of faith into a calculated stride toward triumph.

Your path to a bright future

Enrolling in an ODL program is a deliberate choice that shapes your career, and it need not be a blind gamble. With these precautions, you’re poised to secure not just a degree, but a future brimming with potential. In 2025, let wisdom guide your path, ensuring your education becomes the key to unlocking doors of opportunity. Your success awaits you, so seize it boldly!

(Author Rohit Gupta is Co-founder and COO, College Vidya. Views are personal.)