It’s not business as usual at Pearl Academy’s School of Business, says Director Amod Vijayvargiya

Why start a new business school in a country that already has hundreds? For Amod Vijayvargiya, Director of the newly launched Pearl Academy School of Business (PSB), the answer lies in a wide-open gap—one that calls for a fresh approach to management education, centred on creativity, empathy, and deep industry collaboration. In this exclusive interview with Hindustan Times Digital, he shares how PSB is designed to nurture professionals who think like founders and solve business problems with imagination and emotionally intelligent solutions. Pearl Academy School of Business campus in Bangalore.(Handout image)

What prompted the launch of a new business school when there were already so many in India? What makes Pearl Academy School of Business different?

It’s a fair question—and a simple one to answer. Yes, there are hundreds of business schools in India. However, few focus on creativity as a core pillar of business education. Today’s industries need professionals who can think differently—like founders—who can approach challenges with fresh perspectives. That requires creative thinking, emotional intelligence, and design thinking.

With its 32-year legacy in driving India’s creative industries, Pearl Academy saw a clear gap. We decided to extend our value to management education with BBA and MBA programs rooted in creativity—not just for the creative sectors but also for mainstream industries. As Shouvik Roy (Chief of Brand Marketing at G.O.A.T Brand Labs), who is on our advisory board, pointed out, while only 8% of India’s GDP comes from the creative sector, the other 92% also requires professionals who can apply creativity to solve complex problems. That’s the space we aim to fill. We have a core philosophy of delivering education that is experiential, human-centred, and deeply connected to real-world practice. Learning at PSB continues to be immersive and studio-based, mimicking the hands-on style that Pearl is renowned for.

What do you mean by creativity in business? Isn’t it often confused with jugaad?

That’s a great point. While jugaad—or frugal innovation—is a quick fix, especially in resource-constrained environments like India, creativity is much broader. It is sustainable innovation. It’s about reimagining processes, products, supply chains, and people management.

For example, managing a Gen Z workforce requires a completely different mindset. Creativity, in our context, is about bringing thoughtful, unconventional approaches to real-world business challenges across all industries and functions. While jugaad might help cut costs temporarily, creativity reimagines entire business models—like how Titan disrupted the watch industry by blending Indian heritage with global design. That’s the mindset we teach.

Are other B-schools not also responding to these trends in business education?

Yes, many are. But the difference lies in the approach. Traditional B-schools may often include a course or guest lecture on emotional intelligence or creativity. At PSB, these competencies are embedded into the core curriculum from semester one. They're not treated as extra—they’re foundational. This is actively shaped by our very actively engaged advisory board who are leaders from the industry and believers in our vision.

For instance, in our HR curriculum, we go beyond recruitment or L&D and explore how to creatively solve contemporary challenges like managing a millennial workforce. The APAC COO of Mercer is helping us with this.

Will PSB still cover traditional management concepts and theories?

Absolutely. Core concepts are essential. In a typical 30-hour, three-credit course, we dedicate 10 hours to core theoretical learning. The remaining 20 hours are used to apply those concepts through case studies, real-world business problems, and industry inputs.

Take brand management, for instance. Using actual, up-to-date case studies, we study how brands like Tanishq and Titan evolved. We also bring in industry leaders to engage directly with students—not just for lectures but to co-create learning.

Case studies are used in many institutions. What makes yours different?

That is true, but at PSB, the case studies are curated with creativity at the core. They’re contemporary, real-time, and address live problems. Plus, industry experts from around the world are deeply involved—not just as guest speakers but as industry mentors and co-educators who shape the curriculum and guide students. These include Ravi Abusaria, APAC COO, Mercer based in Singapore; Divya Kumar, Global Dy CFO and head of analytics, Decathlon based in France and India; John Hanna, CTO, Ko Group, based in Sydney, and Dharmender Khanna, SVP, SSIPL Retail, based in Delhi among others.

Is the curriculum ready?

Yes, it's fully developed. Classes begin in August, and everything from course content to industry collaborations is planned out. As an example, we are delivering PowerBI courses for all our students in collaboration with EY. We've defined what our permanent faculty will teach, what parts will be led by industry professionals, and where students will work on live assignments with large companies like Ogilvy, Reliance, Aditya Birla group, Capgemini, etc and start-ups like PhonePe, ASAYA, etc.

Will industry experts also teach at PSB?

Many of our faculty already come from industry. For example, the luxury brand management faculty has over a decade of experience with Chanel. We're building a hybrid model where industry experts lead key components alongside academically strong faculty. We are looking to also drive a strong focus on AI and latest technologies, so we will have AI experts discuss how blockchain ensures transparency in industry supply chains (e.g., tracking sustainable sourcing), or teach the business of NFTs as part of IP and digital collectibles in courses like Advertising and Brand Management. 45% of PSB’s faculty are industry practitioners as on today.

Pearl is known for fashion. Will the business school focus on fashion-related programs only?

Our flagship industry leading programs, in Fashion & Lifestyle Business Management and Luxury Brand Management, align with our fashion and design legacy. However, we are also launching courses in advertising and branding, media and entertainment, data science & business analytics, and human resource management—fields that span multiple industries. We aim to develop professionals who can creatively address challenges in any sector.

What kind of student are you aiming to produce through these programs?

We will create confident, industry-ready professionals who are strong in concepts and skilled in applying them creatively. Our programs offer live industry exposure, personalised learning paths, AI-driven assessments, internships, and mentoring. The goal is to produce graduates who are not just job-ready but future-ready—with an ethical, human-centred and emotionally intelligent mindset. With our curriculum and pedagogy, our students will be imaginative storytellers, interdisciplinary collaborators and insightful problem solvers.

Will students also have international exposure?

Yes. We’ve partnered with leading global institutions like GISMA Business School, Manchester Metropolitan University, and Nottingham Trent University. We're also in talks with a QS Top-50 European B-school. These partnerships will offer student and faculty exchanges, co-teaching opportunities, and joint curriculum development.

Can you share details about the fee structure and scholarships?

The total BBA and MBA programs fee is ₹12 lakhs each. For BBA, we are offering an introductory scholarship of ₹2 lakhs per year for eligible students. That brings the total down to ₹10 lakhs over three years. At ₹12 lakhs, our MBA is competitively priced—but the real value lies in outcomes. With guaranteed internships, global exchanges (e.g., GISMA Business School), direct mentorship from industry leaders, and exposure to cutting edge creative leadership labs, students gain a career accelerator, not just a degree.

Is that inclusive of accommodation?

No, that’s the tuition fee. Hostel accommodation is available and charged separately. We have high quality student housing which ensures a comfortable and safe environment.

How will you select students?

Admission is primarily through the Pearl Academy entrance exam, a multi-stage assessment. We also accept CUET scores for BBA and CAT scores for MBA applicants. However, our entrance exam remains the main criterion.

Any closing message for prospective students and parents?

Yes. We believe the world needs a new kind of business education—personal, immersive, creative, and emotionally intelligent. At PSB, we’re building on four pillars: a founder’s mindset, an industry-integrated curriculum, innovative leadership, and the “School of Life.” Our programs aim to prepare students for careers and help them navigate life’s complexities.

When do classes begin?

Applications are currently open. The new academic session begins in August.