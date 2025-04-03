6 steps to build inclusive classrooms which is not merely a goal but a necessity

Every child deserves to feel welcomed, understood, and supported in their learning environment, yet for many children with neurodiversity, traditional classrooms fall short of meeting their unique needs. According to a report by UNESCO, only 61% of children with disabilities between the ages of 5 and 19 in India are enrolled in educational institutions. As a mother and a doctor, I have seen first-hand how inclusion can transform a child’s life. Inclusive classrooms are not merely a goal but a necessity. According to a report by UNESCO, only 61% of children with disabilities between the ages of 5 and 19 in India are enrolled in educational institutions.(AP/File)

India has an additional education burden stemming from a lack of trained educators, especially trained special educators. According to Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+) 2021-22 data, at an all-India level, the Pupil-Teacher Ratio (PTR) is 26:1 for primary classes, in keeping with the recommended ratio of 30:1 as per RTE 2009. However, there seems to be a deep chasm when we look at the availability of special educators in the country, which stands at 1.2 lakh for 79 lakh children with special needs (CWSN). This highlights the need for building inclusive classrooms and equipping educators with tools and resources to identify and teach neurodiverse students in inclusive classroom setups. Here are the six steps we need to take towards inclusion; many of these will, in fact, run parallel, as building inclusive classrooms is an ongoing process.

Step 1: Adapting the Classroom Environment for Flexibility

Creating an adaptable classroom environment is crucial for fostering inclusivity, especially for neurodiverse students who may face challenges with sensory overload, anxiety, or difficulty concentrating. Minor adjustments—such as having spaces to decompress or tools to minimise sensory distractions—can significantly enhance their ability to engage with the curriculum and participate in classroom activities. Ultimately, flexibility in classroom design benefits all students, allowing each child to choose a space that aligns with their learning style. With minor changes to the classroom setup, educators and institutions can go a long way in building inclusive learning environments within the current education infrastructure.

Step 2: Unbiased Assessment

It is a known fact that standardised tests may contain cultural biases, disadvantaging students from diverse backgrounds. This can lead to misinterpretation of a student's true capabilities. Also, traditional assessments often operate on the flawed assumption of a “one-size-fits-all” approach to learning, failing to acknowledge the diverse learning needs of the students. In this regard, National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 emphasizes competency-based assessment as well as formative assessment to remove the pressure of one-time, high-stakes exams that reduce a child’s capabilities to a single score! In primary classes especially, learners need to be nurtured to express their capabilities differently. This is where UDL again plays a vital role in equipping teachers with the ability to meet the diverse learning needs of the students.

Step 3: Promoting Peer Sensitization and Empathy among CWSN

Studies have shown that inclusive education benefits all students, helping them develop empathy, tolerance, and social skills. It is, therefore, essential for us to teach diverse learners in an inclusive classroom setup right from the start. The limbic system, which is involved in processing emotions, regulating responses, and other cognitive functions, first completes remodelling at around 10-13 years of age. Right from the age of five, children learn adult social skills like giving praise and apologising for unintentional mistakes. They like to spend more time in peer groups and relate to a group of friends. In addition, moral development furthers, and they learn more complex coping skills, therefore, promoting supportive adult relationships and increasing opportunities to participate in positive community activities builds resilience. Thus, inclusive classrooms create a nurturing environment for both neurodiverse and neurotypical children to develop into more conscientious adults.

Step 4: Training the Teachers

A study by Azim Premji University shows that 76% of Indian teachers are seeking better resources to support diverse learning needs. While in the past we have focused on Individualized Learning Plans (ILP) to support neurodiverse learners, there is a need to amalgamate Universal Design for Learning (UDL) while training the teachers for better learning outcomes. It benefits neurodivergent students and those with diverse learning styles by removing learning barriers through adaptable teaching methods.

Step 5: Collaboration between Special Educators and Teachers

While inclusive classrooms largely depend on the primary educator, we must recognise that these cannot be successful in isolation. Depending on the severity of the needs of a neurodiverse learner, there may be a need for additional and specialized support, which special educators can provide. Alongside UDL, special educators can help teachers design ILPs where required, further supporting the needs of diverse learners. It is essential to understand that inclusive education does not negate the need for special education but ensures that the unmet needs of neurodiverse learners can be met via collaboration between different educational stakeholders.

Step 6: Coming Together for Inclusion

“The first necessity for the building up of a great intellectual superstructure is to provide a foundation strong enough to bear it.”

~ Sri Aurobindo

Creating inclusive classrooms is a gradual process that requires commitment, collaboration, and a willingness to innovate, making it the absolute first step. As educational institutions, government bodies, NGOs, and communities unite to prioritise inclusive education, the impact on students will be transformative. Schools can create an academic environment where all students thrive by continuously investing in teacher training, advocating for policy changes, and leveraging assistive technologies. Only by placing inclusion at the core of educational planning can we envision a future where every child’s unique potential is celebrated and their learning needs are fully supported.

(Author Simmi Mahajan is Chief Program Officer, Project Inclusion, Sri Aurobindo Society. views are personal.)