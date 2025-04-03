CBSE 10th Result 2025: List of official websites, mobile apps, other platforms to check Class 10th results when out

The Central Board of Secondary Education is yet to announce CBSE 10th Result 2025. All the appeared candidates are waiting to check their Class 10 marks on various platforms which includes official websites, third party result websites, mobile apps etc. CBSE 10th Result 2025: List of official websites, mobile apps, other platforms

Generally students tend to check CBSE 10th results on the official website of CBSE, but in case the officail website crashes, they can check their Class 10 results on other official websites and mobile apps as well. The list of various ways to check CBSE 10th Result 2025 is given below. Take a look.

CBSE 10th Result 2025: Official websites to check Class 10 marks

cbseresults.nic.in

results.cbse.nic.in

cbse.nic.in

cbse.gov.in

CBSE 10th Result 2025: Mobile apps to check Class 10 marks

DigiLocker

UMANG

SMS: To be informed by the Board.

CBSE 10th Result 2025: Other platforms to check Class 10 marks

digilocker.gov.in

results.gov.in

CBSE Class 10 board examination commenced on February 15 and the exam concluded on March 1, 2025. The Class 10 examination was held in single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm on all days. The examination began with English paper and ended with Computer Applications, Information Technology and Artificial Intelligence papers. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CBSE.