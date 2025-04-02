CBSE releases dates of special exams for Class 10, 12 students who attended major sports events during board exams 2025

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE, has released dates for special examination for students who had participated in National and International sports events during the conduct of Class 10 and 12 board exams 2025. CBSE date sheet released for special examinations for Class 10 and 12 students who participated in major sports events during conduct of main exams.

As per the official notification released on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, the examinations for Class 10 students will be conducted from April 7 to April 11, 2025. Whereas for Class 12 students, the examination will be conducted on April 11, 2025.

The CBSE, in this regarded, instructed schools to bring the information to the notice of all concerned students who were given exemption. Furthermore, the candidates will appear from the examination centre already allotted to them.

Additionally, fresh admit cards will need to be download for such candidates, the board said.

The detailed schedule for Class 10 and 12 is given below:

Class 10

Schedule for special examination for CBSE Class 10.

Class 12

Schedule for special examination for CBSE Class 12.

Meanwhile, the CBSE conducted the Class 10 Exams 2025 from February 15 to March 18. Whereas the Class 12 board exams also began from February 15 and will conclude on April 4, 2025.

Around 44 lakh students from 8,000 schools in the country and abroad were eligible to appear in the CBSE Class 10 and 12 exams.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the offical website of CBSE.