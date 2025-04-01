CBSE Class 12th History question paper rated easy to moderate, analysis here

The Class 12 History paper held today by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) was easy to moderate in terms of difficulty, as per analysis done by teachers. CBSE Class 12th History Analysis: Question paper rated easy to moderate(Santosh Kumar)

The CBSE Class 12 History board exam was held in a single shift which started at 10:30 am and ended at 1:30 pm.

View, PGT History at Silverline Prestige School, Ghaziabad, said students found the paper easy to moderate, and it was NCERT-based.

“Questions were based on the prescribed history syllabus and NCERT books. In the MCQ section, some questions were direct and easy, whereas others were a bit tricky. Short-answer questions were also easy. Case-based questions were short to read but the questions based on source and case were easy except for one case related to the Upanishad, which students found diﬃcult. Map-based questions were direct,” the teacher said.

Chinmaya Chauhan, PGT History at Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Ghaziabad, said the question paper was set well.

“Class XII History board exam conducted today was set well. It was a mix of easy and moderately difficult questions. Many questions were along expected lines. There were several application-based questions.”

“The section on source-based questions included questions that required students to have an in-depth understanding of the concepts and were a little time-consuming. Students who studied regularly throughout the year, read the NCERT textbooks thoroughly and insisted on conceptual clarity, are sure to come out with flying colours,” the teacher said.

According to Dr. Santosh Kumar Jaiswal, PGT History at VidyaGyan School, Bulandshahr, the paper was as per syllabus and covered important topics.

“The Class XII History paper was as per the syllabus and blueprint, all the important topics were covered in the paper. It had a moderate difficulty level, making it fair for students. The paper included different types of multiple-choice questions like Assertion & Reason, Identification, Match the Column, Odd One Out, and competency-based questions, giving a well-rounded test of knowledge and understanding to the students,” Jaiswal said.