CBSE 10th Result 2025: From downloading marks sheets from DigiLocket to past trends on result date- what we know so far

CBSE 10th Result 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the Class 10th final exam results in due course. The exams were held from February 15 to March 18, and results are expected next. CBSE 10th Result 2025: Marks sheets on DigiLocker, past trends- what we know(Vipin Kumar)

The official websites to check CBSE board exam results are cbseresults.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in.

DigiLocker, UMANG apps for CBSE results

Not just websites, CBSE students can also use DigiLocker and UMANG apps to check their results. Both apps are available on PlayStore (for Android devices) and App Store (for iOS devices).

The board will also share digital certificates and marks sheets on DigiLocker.

CBSE will create DigiLocker profiles of all students who appeared for the exam and share the login details with them before results.

Online results will be available on DigiLocker on the result day and marks sheets, pass certificates will be shared a few days later.

Usually, the board announces Class 10 and 12 results on the same day.

CBSE board exam results 2025: Past trends

In 2023, the CBSE had conducted the Class 10 exams from February 14 to March 21 and announced the results on May 12.

Overall, 93.12 per cent students had passed the exams. A total of 21,658,05 candidates appeared for the CBSE Class 10 board examination, of whom 20, 16,779 candidates passed the exam.

Last year, CBSE results were announced on May 13. The board conducted these exams from February 15 to March 13. The pass percentage was 93.6 per cent.

While CBSE Class 10 board exams 2025 are over, Class 12 exams are underway. Once the 12th exams are over, the board will evaluating answer sheets and then prepare and announce the results.

This year, around 44 lakh students from 8,000 schools in the country and abroad were eligible to appear for CBSE board examinations.

Following login credentials are required to check CBSE board exam results:

Roll number

School number

Date of birth.