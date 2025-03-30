CBSE syllabus 2025-26 for classes 9, 10, 11, 12 released, details here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the syllabi for secondary and senior secondary classes (9, 10, 11, and 12) for the 2025-26 academic session. Students, parents, and teachers can check the CBSE Class 9, 10, 11, and 12 syllabi on the board's academic website, cbseacademic.nic.in. CBSE syllabus 2025-26 for classes 9, 10, 11, 12 released

Dr Praggya M Singh Director (Academics) said that the curriculum provides comprehensive guidelines on academic content, syllabus for examinations, learning outcomes, recommended pedagogical practices, and assessment frameworks for classes 9 to 12.

Singh said schools must strictly adhere to the curriculum directives outlined in the initial pages of the document. “Subjects should be taught in alignment with the prescribed syllabus, integrating experiential learning, competency-based assessments, and interdisciplinary approaches to enhance students' conceptual understanding and application.”

The board has advised schools to implement contextualised and flexible teaching methodologies to cater to diverse learning needs, as per the recommendations in the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) 2023.

It added that schools should place emphasis on project-based learning, inquiry-driven approaches, and technology-enabled education to make learning more engaging and meaningful.

“Schools should also prioritize collaborative lesson planning to ensure that teaching strategies remain dynamic, inclusive, and future-ready.”

Last month, CBSE released the draft scheme for conducting board exams for Class 10 students twice a year from 2026. If implemented, this will bring a few important changes to the current system.

The exam fee will be increased and will be collected when schools submit the Lists of Candidates (LOCs) for board examinations.

The board will not issue any passing document after the first exam. In case students do not appear for the second examination, they can use the performance details provided through DigiLocker for Class 11 admission. Pass certificates will be issued only after the second exam result.

Although there will be two theory examinations, the board will conduct only one practical exam/internal assessment.

Those who do not pass the first exam can be admitted to Class 12 provisionally, and their admissions will be finalised based on their second examination result.