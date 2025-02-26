CBSE Class 10 board exams twice a year from 2026: Here's what happens if draft scheme is implemented

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the draft scheme for conducting board exams for Class 10 students twice a year from 2026 at its website, cbse.gov.in, and invited feedback from stakeholders. If implemented, this will bring a few important changes in the current system. CBSE 10th exams twice a year: What happens if draft scheme is implemented (Photo for representation)

Here's everything students and parents should know about the proposed scheme-

With two board exams, the fee will be increased. CBSE will collect fees for both examinations when schools submit the Lists of Candidates (LOCs) for final examinations.

CBSE will not issue any passing document after the first exam result. Those who do not wish to appear for the second examination can use the performance details provided through DigiLocker for Class 11 admission. Pass certificates will be issued only after the second exam result.

The Marks sheet-cum-pass certificate will show marks secured in the first and second examinations, marks secured in practical exam/internal assessment and grades. The better of the two marks will also be mentioned.

Although there will be two theory examinations, the board will conduct the practical exam/internal assessment only once.

Students who do not pass the first examination may be allowed to take admission in Class 12 provisionally. Their admissions will be finalised based on their result of the second examination.

Students will need to qualify in all five subjects to be declared as pass. Those who fail the first examination will be placed under the improvement category for the second examination.

CBSE will not allow subject change for the first exam after the LOC is submitted. Those who wish to change subjects after LOC submission can do it only for the second examination. Such students can opt not to appear in that subject during the first examination. If they appear in the first examination, they will not be permitted to change the subject in the second examination.

CBSE will not conduct any further examination for those who appear only for the second examination. They can appear for the first examination in the subsequent year. If the board changes the syllabus next year, they have to appear for the exam based on the new syllabus only.

CBSE will review the policy after recieving feedback. If needed, the policy will be revised and finalised after that. The board will amend examination-bye-laws

