CBSE 10th results 2025 past trends: When were Class 10 scores declared in last 2 years? Check highlights

The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to release the CBSE Class 10 results 2025 in due course. Once released, students who appeared in the examination will be able to check their results on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. The CBSE is yet to make an official announcement on the declaration of Class 10 results 2025. Check past trends of results here. (HT file)

Alternatively, students will also be able to check their scores on results.cbse.nic.in.

Besides, students can also use smartphone apps such as DigiLocker and UMANG to check their Class 10 results. Both apps are available on PlayStore (for Android devices) and App Store (for iOS devices).

Now, with the board yet to make an official announcement on the date and time of results, it is only natural for anticipation to grow among the exam-givers. To ease their mental state, we will look at the past trends of the results. In other words, by looking at when the results were declared in the past three years, students may get a tentative idea of when the board will likely release the results this year.

2023:

In 2023, the CBSE had conducted the Class 10 exams from February 14 to March 21. The board had declared the results on May 12.

In terms of pass percentage, an overall 93.12 per cent students had passed the exams. Besides, a total of 21,658,05 candidates appeared for the CBSE Class 10 board examination out of which 20, 167,79 candidates passed the exam.

Apart from the official websites, students could also check their results on mobile, through SMS, and Digilocker.

2024:

In 2024, the CBSE had declared the Class 10 results on May 13. The exams were conducted from February 15 to March 13. An overall pass percentage of 93.6 per cent was recorded last year, with girls performing better than boys by 2.04%. While the pass percentage of girls was 94.75 per cent, boys scored 92.71 per cent.

The six best performing states were Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayawada, Chennai, Bengaluru, Ajmer, and Pune.

Guwahati recorded the lowest pass percentage.

2025:

This year, the board conducted the CBSE Class 10 Exams 2025 from February 15 to March 18. Around 44 lakh students from 8,000 schools in the country and abroad were eligible to appear in the CBSE Class 10 and 12 exams.

To check the results when declared, students will need to details such as Roll number, School number, and Date of birth.

How to download CBSE Class 10 Results when out

When the results are declared, students may follow the steps mentioned below to check their results:

Visit the official website at cbse.gov.in. Go to Results section and then click on the link to check the CBSE Class 10 results 2025 Enter your login details and click on submit. View your CBSE Class 10th scorecard displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

