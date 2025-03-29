Bihar board 10th result 2025 analysis: Boys perform better than girls in the Matric exam

Bihar Board 10th result 2025: With a pass percentage of 83.65 per cent, boys have performed better than girls in the Bihar Board Class 10th examination. The result of the Matric or Class 10th examination was announced earlier today, March 29. BSEB Bihar board 10th result 2025 live updates Bihar board 10th result 2025 analysis: Boys perform better than girls(Santosh Kumar/Photo for representation)

The pass percentage of female students is at 80.67 per cent.

The overall pass percentage for boys and girls combined is 82.11 per cent this year, slightly lower than last year's 82.91 per cent.

A total of 752685 male students appeared for the Bihar board Matric examination this year, of whom 629620 have passed and 123065 have failed.

As many as 805392 girls appeared for the test and 649674 have passed and 155718 have failed.

In total, 1558077 students took the exam and 1279294 passed while 278783 could not clear Class 10. They will have another chance to pass the class through the compartment examination, registration for which will begin on April 4 and end on April 12. During this period, students can also apply for scrutiny of their results.

A total of 123 students have featured in the Bihar board Matric exam's toppers' list this year.

Sakshi Kumari, Anshu Kumari and Ranjan Verma have attained the top rank in this year's matric examination with 97.80 per cent marks.

Punit Kumar Singh, Sachin Kumar Ram and Priyanshu Raj came second with 97.60 per cent marks.

Five students—Mohit Kumar, Suraj Kumar Pandey, Khushi Kumari, Priyanshu Ranjan, and Rohit Kumar—have secured the third rank with 97.40 percent marks.

The result is now available on the board websites, matricresult2025.com and matricbiharboard.com.

Alternatively, students can also use the HT Portal to check their results.

