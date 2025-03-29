BSEB Bihar board 10th Result 2025: What are your options if you fail the Matric exam?

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) announced its Class 10 or Matric results today. The results are available at matricresult2025.com and matricbiharboard.com. BSEB Bihar board 10th result 2025 live updates. BSEB Bihar board 10th Result 2025: What are your options if you fail? (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Students who do not pass Class 10 should know that it is not the end of the world. There are plenty of options for them.

Re-evaluation of result

BSEB will take utmost care while preparing the Bihar board 10th result, but the possibility of a human or technical error can never be ruled out.

Students who are confident that they should have scored more than what they have been awarded can apply for re-evaluation or scrutiny of their results.

Details about this process will be shared after the result is announced.

Compartment examination

Students who cannot pass the annual Matric examination will have another chance to pass Class 10 through the compartment examination.

The compartment examination is another chance for the Bihar board students to pass Class 10 if they fail in two or more subjects.

BSEB will announce details about the compartment exam and scrutiny after the Matric result.

Open schools

Those who could not clear the Matric examination and do not want to continue regular schooling can opt for open schools, such as the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS). Institutes like NIOS provide a more flexible schedule.

Skill development programmes

Students have the option to enrol themselves in skill development programmes such as the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY).

They can pursue on-the-job training programs with companies, start their own entrepreneurial ventures and explore creative fields like photography, acting, music, arts, and sports.