BSEB 10th Result 2025: Bihar board Matric results out, websites to check marks

BSEB, or Bihar School Examination Board, has announced the Class 10th or Matric exam results. BSEB Bihar board 10th result 2025 live updates BSEB 10th Result 2025: Bihar board Matric results today

Result links will be activated soon on the following websites-

matricresult2025.com and

matricbiharboard.com.

In addition to the official websites, students can check the Bihar board 10th result on Hindustan Times as well. They can also pre-register on the HT Portal to get an alert on their phones when the result is available. Here is the direct link.

BSEB Bihar board 10th result 2025: Direct link to HT Portal

How to check Bihar Board BSEB 10th result 2025?

On official websites

On your web browser, open any of the two official websites: matricresult2025.com or matricbiharboard.com. Open the Matric result link displayed on the home page. Enter your login details. Submit and check the result. Download the result page and check it for future reference.

This year, the BSEB conducted the Matric exams from February 17 to February 25, 2025. The examinations were held in two shifts, from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. However, the length of some papers was less than three hours.

The results of Class 12th or Intermediate final exams have already been announced.

In the 12th class, girls outperformed boys, both in the stream-wise pass percentages and representation in the merit list. The overall pass percentage of students in all streams put together is 86.50 per cent this year, which is lower than last year's 87.21 per cent.

