Bihar board 12th result 2025: Girls outshine boys in 3 streams, dominate merit list too

Girl students have outperformed boys in the Bihar board Class 12th (Intermediate) final examination – both in the stream-wise pass percentages and representation in the merit list. The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) announced the results earlier today, March 25. Bihar board 12th result 2025 live updates. Bihar board 12th result 2025: Girls outshine boys in all 3 streams (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

In the Arts stream, nine out of the 12 students who are featured in the merit list are female students.

ANKITA KUMARI (F), SHAKIB SHAH (M)

ANUSHKA KUMARI (F), ROKAIYA FATMA (F)

ARTI KUMARI (F), SANIYA KUMARI (F), ANKIT KUMAR (M)

ANSHU RANI (F)

CHANDRAMANI LAL (M), RISHU KUMAR (M), SANJANA KUMARI (F), TANU KUMARI (F), ARCHANA MISHRA (F)

Similarly, in the commerce stream too, a majority of the top five rank holders are felame students:

Rank 1: RAUSHANI KUMARI (F)

Rank 2: ANTRA KHUSHI (F)

Rank 3: SHRISHTI KUMARI (F), NISHANT RAJ (M)

Rank 4: NIDHI SHARMA (F), ADITI SONKAR (F)

Rank 5: ANSHU KUMARI (F)

The Science stream is one exception. Although the overall topper in the stream is a female student, five out of the eight students in the top 5 in this stream are male students.

Rank 1: PRIYA JAISWA (F)

Rank 2: AKASH KUMAR (M)

Rank 3: RAVI KUMAR (M)

Rank 4: ANUPRIYA (F), PRASHANT KUMAR (M)

Rank 5: ATUL KUMAR MAURYA (M), ANKIT KUMAR (M), VARSHA RANI (F)

This year, the overall pass percentage of students in all streams put together is 86.50 per cent, which is lower than last year's 87.21 per cent.

Girls have outperformed boys in all three streams. In the Arts stream, the pass percentage of girls is 85.04 per cent compared to 78.94 per cent boys. In the Commerce stream, 97 per cent girls passed the Bihar board 12th final exam compared to 93.62 per cent boys. Similarly, in Science, 91.29 per cent girls passed the exam while 88.63 per cent boys passed.

Bihar board 12th result 2025 analysis

Total students passed in 1st division: 5,08,540

Total students passed in 2nd div:5,07,002

Total students passed in 3rd div: 91,788

Gender-wise result (all streams put to

Girls

Appeared: 6,37,797

Passed: 5,59,097

Pass percentage: 87.67%

Boys

Appeared: 6,42,414

Passed: 5,48,233

Pass percentage: 85.34 per cent