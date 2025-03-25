Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 LIVE: BSEB Inter results soon at HT Portal, toppers name, pass percentage to be out shortly
Bihar School Examination Board will declare Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 on March 25, 2025. The Class 12 or Inter results for Arts, Commerce and Science streams will be announced at 1.15 pm today. Candidates who have appeared for the Intermediate examination can check the result when announced on the official website of BSEB at interresult2025.com. The result for the Class 12 exam can also be checked on another official website- interbiharboard.com. The result link will also be available on HT Portal Education page after it is declared.
State Education Minister Sunil Kumar will announce the Bihar Board Inter results. The results will be declared at the press conference. Other details to be shared with the results are pass percentage, toppers' names, compartment exam dates, and related information.
This year around 12.92 lakh students were eligible to appear for the Inter examination out of which 6,41,847 are girls, and 6,50,466 are boys. The exam was held at 1677 centres across the state.
The Bihar Board Class 12 examination started on February 1 and concluded on February 15, 2025. The theory exams were held in two shifts- a first shift from 9.30 and the second shift from 2 pm onwards. Students got fifteen minutes (between 9:30 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. in shift 1 and between 2 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. in shift 2) as cool-off time.
Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 board examination in the state can check the result on HT Portal by following these steps.
Go to hindustantimes.com/education/board-exams
Open the Bihar board tab.
Click on the Science, Arts or Commerce result link, as required.
If you are visiting before the result announcement, pre-register to get an alert on your phone.
If you are visiting after the result announcement, enter your login details. Submit and check the result.
Go to hindustantimes.com/education/board-exams/bihar-board-result
Open the Bihar board result page
Enter your login details, select your stream
Check and download the result.
The Board will announce the stream wise toppers names along with the results. The toppers names, their scores will be shared by the Board.
Students can now register on the HT portal to get BSEB Inter result alert on their phones. They can visit the HT board exam page (link above), select Bihar board, then the stream and enter the requested information and submit.
Arts stream gender-wise pass percentage in 2024
Last year, the pass percentage of female students was better than male students in the Arts stream
Female: 88.07 per cent
Male: 83.17 per cent
Overall: 86.15 per cent.
A total of 386572 female candidates appeared for the test in the Arts stream and 340445 passed.
As many as 206176 male candidates out of 247908 who appeared for the test passed in the exam.
Although BSEB will take utmost care while preparing the Inter result, the possibility of a technical error can never be ruled out. If you are confident that you should have scored more marks than what you have been awarded, you can apply for re-evaluation or scrutiny of your result. Details about this process will be shared after the result is announced.
If a student cannot pass the annual Intermediate examination, s/he will have another chance to pass Class 12 through the compartment examination.
The compartment examination serves as another chance for the Bihar board students to pass their respective classes if they fail to qualify in two or more subjects.
The BSEB will show the Bihar board 12th result online today, March 25. Hard/original copies of marks sheets and pass certificates will be distributed later. Students will have to visit their schools to collect these documents.
The five toppers of Science stream in 2024 are listed here.
Rank 1 - Mritunjay Kumar (96.2%)
Rank 2 - Simran Gupta, Varun Kumar (95.40%)
Rank 3 - Prince Kumar - 95.20% - Male
Rank 4 - Akriti Kumari, Raja Kumar, Sana Kumari (95.00%)
Rank 5 - Pragya Kumari, Anushka Gupta, Ankita Kumari, Prince Raj (94.80%)
Go to interresult2025.com or interbiharboard.com.
Open the Inter result link
Enter your roll code and roll number
Submit and view your result
The gender-wise candidates who were eligible to appear for the exam are given here.
Girl candidates: 6,41,847
Boy candidates: 6,50,466
Only two hours left for BSEB Inter results to be announced. The Class 12 results will be declared at 1.15 pm today via press conference.
This year, the Bihar Board Class 12 examination commenced on February 1 and concluded on February 15, 2025.
The theory exams were held in two shifts, starting at 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Students got fifteen minutes (between 9:30 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. in shift 1 and between 2 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. in shift 2) as cool-off time.
Visit the official website of BSEB at interresult2025.com.
Click on Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Hindustan Times will also show the Bihar board Class 12th result. After the result announcement, students can visit the HT Portal for BSEB Inter results to check their scores. They can also pre-register now and get an alert on their phones once the result is announced.
These were the overall pass percentages in the Bihar board 12th final exam in the last six years.
2024: 87.21% students pass
2023: 83.73%
2022: 80.15%
2021: 78.04%
2020: 80.59%
2019: 79.76%
Check the list of websites where Inter result link will be available
interresult2025.com
interbiharboard.com
HT Portal Education page
The Bihar Board Class 12 results have not been announced yet. The overall pass percentage will be released along with the declaration of results.
The following details are mentioned on the BSEB Inter scorecards-
Name of the student
Parents' names
Name of the school
Roll number, registration number
Name of the stream
Names of subjects
Total marks in each subject
Marks secured by the candidate in each subject
Total marks in all subjects and total marks secured by the student
Division, pass/fail status
Other details.
Keep your Inter exam admit cards ready.
To check the 12th result online, students will have to use their roll numbers and/or other details mentioned on the hall ticket.
The Bihar board is expected to share the following details in the Class 12th result press conference:
Names of toppers
The number of students who registered for the exam
The number of students who appeared for the exam
The number of students who passed the exam
The overall pass percentage
Gender-wise pass percentages
Information about the compartment exam
Other details
State Education Minister Sunil Kumar will announce the Bihar Board Inter results today, March 25. Every year BSEB Chairman, Anand Kishore declares the Class 12 results.
The Bihar Board Class 12th results for the Science, Arts, and Commerce streams will be declared together at 1.15 pm one after the other.
The exam was held at 1677 centres across the state from February 1 to February 15, 2025.
The Board has revealed that around 12.92 lakh students were eligible to appear for the Inter examination out of which 6,41,847 are girls, and 6,50,466 are boys.
BSEB Bihar Board Result LIVE: Candidates can pre-register here for Bihar board Inter results. Those who pre-register will get an update on their phones when the result is available on the HT Portal.
Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 board examination in the state can check the result on HT Portal by following these steps.
Go to hindustantimes.com/education/board-exams
Open the Bihar board tab.
Click on the Science, Arts or Commerce result link, as required.
If you are visiting before the result announcement, pre-register to get an alert on your phone.
If you are visiting after the result announcement, enter your login details. Submit and check the result.
The theory exams were held in two shifts- a first shift from 9.30 and the second shift from 2 pm onwards. Students got fifteen minutes (between 9:30 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. in shift 1 and between 2 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. in shift 2) as cool-off time.
The Bihar Board Class 12 examination started on February 1 and concluded on February 15, 2025.
This year around 12.92 lakh students were eligible to appear for the Inter examination. Out of the total number of candidates, 6,41,847 are girls, and 6,50,466 are boys.
Apart from the official websites of BSEB where result will be displayed, the result link will also be available on HT Portal Education page after it is declared. The link will also be shared here once result is out.
Bihar Board will announce the result for all streams- Science, Commerce and Arts today, March 25, 2025. The result will be announced for all streams at 1.15 pm one after the other.
Candidates who have appeared for the Intermediate examination can check the result when announced on the official website of BSEB at interresult2025.com. The result for the Class 12 exam can also be checked on another official website- interbiharboard.com.
Bihar School Examination Board will declare Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 today, March 25, 2025. The result will be declared at 1.15 pm.