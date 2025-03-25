Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 LIVE: Bihar School Examination Board will declare Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 on March 25, 2025. The Class 12 or Inter results for Arts, Commerce and Science streams will be announced at 1.15 pm today. Candidates who have appeared for the Intermediate examination can check the result when announced on the official website of BSEB at interresult2025.com. The result for the Class 12 exam can also be checked on another official website- interbiharboard.com. The result link will also be available on HT Portal Education page after it is declared....Read More

State Education Minister Sunil Kumar will announce the Bihar Board Inter results. The results will be declared at the press conference. Other details to be shared with the results are pass percentage, toppers' names, compartment exam dates, and related information.

This year around 12.92 lakh students were eligible to appear for the Inter examination out of which 6,41,847 are girls, and 6,50,466 are boys. The exam was held at 1677 centres across the state.

The Bihar Board Class 12 examination started on February 1 and concluded on February 15, 2025. The theory exams were held in two shifts- a first shift from 9.30 and the second shift from 2 pm onwards. Students got fifteen minutes (between 9:30 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. in shift 1 and between 2 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. in shift 2) as cool-off time.

Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 board examination in the state can check the result on HT Portal by following these steps.

Go to hindustantimes.com/education/board-exams

Open the Bihar board tab.

Click on the Science, Arts or Commerce result link, as required.

If you are visiting before the result announcement, pre-register to get an alert on your phone.

If you are visiting after the result announcement, enter your login details. Submit and check the result.