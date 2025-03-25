Bihar board 12th Results 2025: Courses & job opportunities that Science students can consider after Class 12

Bihar Board of Secondary Education will be releasing the BSEB Intermediate Results 2025 today, March 25, 2025. Candidates will be able to check their scores on the official website after the board releases the results through a press conference at 1:15 PM. BSEB Class 12 Results 2025 Live Updates BSEB Class 12 Results 2025: Courses that science stream students can consider pursuing after Class 12. (HT file image)

Now, apart from the results, another aspect that students will naturally be concerned about is the next step of their academic life. For instance, if you are a science student, which course will be beneficial for you for a successful career?

Also read: BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 today, know important websites and credentials to be kept ready

In this article, we will look at some most popular yet valuable courses that all science stream students can opt for after 12th:

1. Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.)

Required subject: Science Stream

Job Opportunities: Research Scientist, Scientific Assistant, Science Writer, Technical Writer, Biotech Research, Chemist, Food and Drug Inspector, Teacher, etc.

2. Bachelor of Engineering (B.E.)

Required Subject: Science Stream

Job Opportunities: Software Engineer, Mechanical Engineer, Civil Engineer, Electrical Engineer, Electronics Engineer, Automotive Engineer, Chemical Engineer, and more.

3. Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech.)

Required Subject: Science Stream

Job Opportunities: Software Developer, Web Developer, Network Engineer, Database Administrator, Data Analyst, System Analyst, Quality Analyst, IT, and more.

4. Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS)

Required Subject: Science Stream with Biology

Job Opportunities: Medical Doctor, Physician, Surgeon, Medical Researcher, Medical Professor

5. Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS)

Required Subject: Science Stream with Biology

Job Opportunities: Dentist, Dental Surgeon, Orthodontist, Dental Researcher, Dental Professor

6. Bachelor of Pharmacy (B.Pharm)

Required Subject: Science Stream with Biology or Mathematics

Job Opportunities: Pharmacist, Drug Inspector, Analytical Chemist, Medical Writer, Quality Control, Medical Representative, Researcher

7. Bachelor of Science in Agriculture

Required Subject: Science Stream with Biology or Mathematics

Job Opportunities: Agricultural Scientist, Agricultural Engineer, Horticulturist, Agricultural Inspector, Soil and Plant Scientist, Agricultural Economist, and more.

Also read: Bihar board result 2025: What are the options for 12th Commerce students after passing Inter?

8. Bachelor of Science in Nursing (B.Sc. Nursing)

Required Subject: Science Stream with Biology

Job Opportunities: Registered Nurse, Nursing Tutor, Nursing Researcher, Nurse Educator, Clinical Nurse Specialist.

9. Bachelor of Science in Biotechnology

Required Subject: Science Stream with Biology or Mathematics

Job Opportunities: Biotechnologist, Research Scientist, Quality Control Officer, Biotech Sales Representative, Science Writer, Technical Writer, and more.

10. Bachelor of Science in Computer Science

Required Subject: Science Stream with Mathematics

Job opportunities: Software Developer, Web Developer, Network Engineer, Database Administrator, Data Analyst, System Analyst, QualityAnalyst,IT, and more.

11. Bachelor of Science in Forensic Science

Required Subject: Science Stream with Biology

Job Opportunities Forensic Scientist, Crime Scene Investigator, Forensic Ballistics Expert, Forensic DNA Analyst, Forensic Toxicologist, Forensic Psychiatrist.

12. Bachelor of Science in Environmental Science

Required Subject: Science Stream with Biology

Job opportunities: Environmental Consultant, Environmental Scientist, Environmental Engineer, Environmental Lawyer, Environmental Educator.

13. Bachelor of Science in Food Technology

Required Subject: Science Stream with Biology

Job Opportunities: Food Technologist, Food Scientist, Quality Control Officer, Sensory Scientist, Food Packaging Specialist, Food Microbiologist.

14. Bachelor of Science in Physiotherapy

Required Subject: Science Stream with Biology

Job Opportunities: Physiotherapist, Sports Physiotherapist, Rehabilitation Specialist, Pediatric Physiotherapist, Neurological Physiotherapist, Geriatric.

15. Bachelor of Science in Microbiology

Required Subject: Science Stream with Biology

Job Opportunities: Microbiologist, Medical Microbiologist, Research Scientist, Quality Control Officer, Biotech Sales Representative, Science Writer, Technical Writer.

16. Bachelor of Aviation

Required Subject: Science Stream with Mathematics

Job Opportunities: Pilot, Air Traffic Controller, Aerospace Engineer, Aircraft Maintenance Engineer

17. Bachelor of Science in Aeronautics

Required Subject: Science Stream with Mathematics

Job Opportunities: Aerospace Engineer, Aircraft Maintenance Engineer, Aerospace Technologist

18. Bachelor of Science in Electronics

Required Subject: Science Stream with Mathematics

Job Opportunities: Electronics Engineer, Electrical Engineer, Research Scientist, Design Engineer

The Bihar Board Class 12 examination was conducted from February 1 to February 15, 2025. The exams were held in two shifts, starting at 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.