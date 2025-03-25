BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 today, know important websites and credentials to be kept ready

Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB, is set to declare the Bihar Board Class 12 results today, March 25, 2025, at 1:15 PM. When announced, the Intermediate results can be checked on the official websites of the board. BSEB Class 12 Results 2025 live updates BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 will be released at 1:15 PM on March 25, 2025. (File image)

As per the board, the two websites where the results will be made available are:

interresult2025.com interbiharboard.com

The BSEB Inter Results will be declared by Education Minister Sunil Kumar through a press conference. Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Education S. Siddharth will also be present.

Along with the board results, other information including toppers' names, merit list, pass percentage, and compartment exam dates will also be released.

Meanwhile, students will be able to check the results by entering important credentials. These may include the following:

Roll Number Roll Code

It may be mentioned here that the Bihar Board Class 12 examination was conducted from February 1 to February 15, 2025, in two shifts, starting at 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Students were also given fifteen minutes (between 9:30 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. in shift 1 and between 2 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. in shift 2) as cool-off time.

This year, a total 12,92,313 students registered for the examination. Of these, 6,41,847 are girls, and 6,50,466 are boys.

Also, students can check their results on the HT Portal too.

BSEB Inter Results 2025: Steps to check when released

To check the Inter results when out, students can follow the steps mentioned below:

1. Go to the official websites of BSEB at interresult2025.com or interbiharboard.com.

2. On the home page, click on BSEB Inter Result 2025 link.

3. Key in your credentials to log in and submit.

4. The Bihar board Class 12 result 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

5. Check the result.

6. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.