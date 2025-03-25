BSEB 12th Result 2025: Bihar Board Class 12 results released, download scorecards via direct links here

Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB, has published the Class 12 Result 2025 on Tuesday, March 25, 2025. Students who appeared in the intermediate examinations this year can check and download their scorecards from the official result websites at interresult2025.com or interbiharboard.com. BSEB Class 12 Results 2025 live updates BSEB 12th Result 2025: Bihar Board Class 12 results are out. The direct links are given below.

To download the results, students need to enter details such as Roll Code and Roll Number in the space provided.

Notably, the result of BSEB Class 12 Exam 2025 was announced at a press conference. Apart from the results, BSEB also released other details such as toppers' names, gender-wise performance, overall pass-percentage and more.

The Bihar Board Class 12 examination was conducted from February 1 to February 15, 2025. The theory exams were held in two shifts - the first shift was held from at 9:30 am, and the second shift from 2 pm.

Around 12.92 lakh students were eligible to appear for the Inter examination held at 1,677 centres across the state. Of these 6,41,847 are girls, and 6,50,466 are boys.

BSEB Class 12 Results 2025: Here's how to download

To download the BSEB Class 12 Results 2025, the steps mentioned below may be followed:

1. Visit the official websites, interresult2025.com or interbiharboard.com.

2. Click on the link to download the BSEB Class 12 Result 2025.

3. Enter your credentials and submit.

4. Your BSEB Class 12 Results 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

5. Check your result carefully.

6. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of BSEB.