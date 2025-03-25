Bihar board 12th result 2025 OUT: What happens if you fail in the Inter result? Know your options

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2025: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the Class 12th or Intermediate final exam results today. Students can check their results on the BSEB websites, board websites results at interresult2025.com and interbiharboard.com. BSEB Bihar board class 12th result 2025 live updates Bihar board 12th result 2025: What are your options if you do not pass (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

In addition to the official website, the result will also be available on the HT Portal.

BSEB Bihar board 12th result 2025: Direct link to the HT Portal (pre-register now/use this link to check your scores when announced)

Bihar board 12th result 2025: What are your options if you do not pass

Re-evaluation

Although the board will take utmost care while preparing the Inter result, the possibility of a technical error can never be ruled out. If you are confident that you should have scored more than what you have been awarded, you can apply for re-evaluation or scrutiny of your result. Details about this process will be shared after the result is announced.

Compartment exam

If a student cannot pass the annual Intermediate examination, s/he will have another chance to pass Class 12 through the compartment examination.

The compartment examination serves as another chance for the Bihar board students to pass their respective classes if they fail to qualify in two or more subjects. As seen in the previous years, the board is also expected to hold a special examination for those who could not appear in the annual examination due to delays in the submission of forms.

Talking about last year, a total of 12,91,684 students appeared for the annual Intermediate exam. Of them, 11,26439 students passed the Bihar Board Class 12 examination and the overall pass percentage was 87.21 per cent.

The Bihar board Class 12th or Intermediate compartment exam last year started on April 29 and ended on May 11. Exams were held in two shifts on all exam days: the first shift from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Jobs

If you do not want to continue with studies after Class 12th, you can also consider getting a job. Talking specifically about government jobs, there are many sectors that appoint candidates based on their Class 10 results. Some of them are-

Police

Staff Selection Commission

Military services

State government jobs

Postal service.

About this year's results

BSEB will declare the Bihar board 12th results for Science, Arts, Commerce and Vocational streams together. The board will declare the result at a press conference.

The board will share the names of toppers, the overall and stream-wise pass percentage, the number of students who registered, appeared, and passed the exam, details about the compartment exam, etc., in the press conference.

After the press conference is over, BSEB Inter result link will be activated on the official website and the HT portal.

Last year, BSEB announced the Bihar board Class 12th result on March 23 while it was declared on March 21 in 2023.

BSEB Inter exam 2025 was held at 1,677 centres across the state. Of the total 12,92,313 registered students, 6,41,847 are girls, and 6,50,466 are boys.