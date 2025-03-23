Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

BSEB 12th Result 2025 Date: When will Bihar Board declare inter results? Here's what we know

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 23, 2025 05:40 PM IST

When out, the BSEB Inter results can be checked by candidates on the BSEB's official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and results.biharboardonline.com.

BSEB 12th Result 2025 Date: Bihar School Examination Board will release the Bihar Board Class 12 results any day after March 26, 2025, according to sources. When announced, the BSEB Inter results can be checked by candidates on the BSEB's official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The result can also be checked on the other official website, results.biharboardonline.com. BSEB Class 12 Results 2025 live updates

share
BSEB 12th Result 2025 Date, Time: Bihar Board Class 12 results will be out on March 27 at 10 AM. (Photo credit: Santosh Kumar)
BSEB 12th Result 2025 Date, Time: Bihar Board Class 12 results will be out on March 27 at 10 AM. (Photo credit: Santosh Kumar)

It is expected that the board will declare the the inter results in a press conference conducted by the BSEB officials. Along with the board results, the toppers' names, merit list, pass percentage, and compartment exam dates will also be announced.

The Bihar Board Class 12 examination began on February 1 and concluded on February 15, 2025. The theory exams were held in two shifts, starting at 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Students got fifteen minutes (between 9:30 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. in shift 1 and between 2 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. in shift 2) as cool-off time.

As per data shared by the Board, around 12.92 lakh students were eligible to appear for the Inter examination, which was held at 1,677 centres across the state. Of the total 12,92,313 registered students, 6,41,847 are girls, and 6,50,466 are boys.

Candidates can follow the steps below to check the results.

1. Visit the official website of BSEB at objection.biharboardonline.com.

2. Click on BSEB Inter Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

copy
Share Via
Share this article
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
See More
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 23, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On