BSEB 12th Result 2025 Date: When will Bihar Board declare inter results? Here's what we know

BSEB 12th Result 2025 Date: Bihar School Examination Board will release the Bihar Board Class 12 results any day after March 26, 2025, according to sources. When announced, the BSEB Inter results can be checked by candidates on the BSEB's official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The result can also be checked on the other official website, results.biharboardonline.com. BSEB Class 12 Results 2025 live updates BSEB 12th Result 2025 Date, Time: Bihar Board Class 12 results will be out on March 27 at 10 AM. (Photo credit: Santosh Kumar)

It is expected that the board will declare the the inter results in a press conference conducted by the BSEB officials. Along with the board results, the toppers' names, merit list, pass percentage, and compartment exam dates will also be announced.

The Bihar Board Class 12 examination began on February 1 and concluded on February 15, 2025. The theory exams were held in two shifts, starting at 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Students got fifteen minutes (between 9:30 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. in shift 1 and between 2 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. in shift 2) as cool-off time.

As per data shared by the Board, around 12.92 lakh students were eligible to appear for the Inter examination, which was held at 1,677 centres across the state. Of the total 12,92,313 registered students, 6,41,847 are girls, and 6,50,466 are boys.

Candidates can follow the steps below to check the results.

1. Visit the official website of BSEB at objection.biharboardonline.com.

2. Click on BSEB Inter Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.