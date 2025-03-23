BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result Date 2025 Live: Inter result date expected soon

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result Date 2025 Live: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to share the date and time for the Class 12th or Intermediate result announcement soon. The BSEB Inter result date and time will be shared on the board's official social media pages. The official websites to check Bihar board 12th results ate-...Read More

results.biharboardonline.com and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Apart from the official websites, students can check the BSEB 12th result on the HT Portal as well. Students can pre-register on the HT portal to receive update on their phones when the result is announced.

BSEB Bihar board 12th result 2025: HT portal link

How to check Bihar board 12th result 2025 when announced

On the official website-

Go to biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Click on the the Intermediate or Class 12th result link given on the home page.

Provide the requested login details.

Check and download the result.

On HT Portal-

Go to hindustantimes.com/education/board-exams Open the Bihar board page. Click on the Inter result link for your stream. If you are visiting before the result announcement, pre-register. If you are visiting after result, enter the requested details and submit. Check your result.

BSEB will announce the Bihar board Class 12th results for Science, Arts and Commerce streams together.

The board is expected to hold a press conference to announce the Bihar board 12th result. If held, the board will share toppers' names, pass percentage, number of students who registered, appeared and passed the exam, details about the compartment exam, etc. in the press conference.

After the PC, BSEB Inter result link will be activated on the official website and the HT portal.

As per past trends, BSEB announced the Bihar board Class 12th result on March 23 last year. In 2023, the board announced the results on March 21.

Around 12.92 lakh students were eligible to appear for the Inter examination this year, which was held at 1,677 centres across the state. Of the total 12,92,313 registered students, 6,41,847 are girls, and 6,50,466 are boys.

Check live updates on BSEB Bihar board 12th or Inter result 2025 below.