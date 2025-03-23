BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result Date 2025 Live: Inter result date expected soon
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result Date 2025 Live: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to share the date and time for the Class 12th or Intermediate result announcement soon. The BSEB Inter result date and time will be shared on the board's official social media pages. The official websites to check Bihar board 12th results ate-...Read More
- results.biharboardonline.com and
- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
Apart from the official websites, students can check the BSEB 12th result on the HT Portal as well. Students can pre-register on the HT portal to receive update on their phones when the result is announced.
BSEB Bihar board 12th result 2025: HT portal link
How to check Bihar board 12th result 2025 when announced
On the official website-
Go to biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
Click on the the Intermediate or Class 12th result link given on the home page.
Provide the requested login details.
Check and download the result.
On HT Portal-
- Go to hindustantimes.com/education/board-exams
- Open the Bihar board page.
- Click on the Inter result link for your stream.
- If you are visiting before the result announcement, pre-register.
- If you are visiting after result, enter the requested details and submit. Check your result.
BSEB will announce the Bihar board Class 12th results for Science, Arts and Commerce streams together.
The board is expected to hold a press conference to announce the Bihar board 12th result. If held, the board will share toppers' names, pass percentage, number of students who registered, appeared and passed the exam, details about the compartment exam, etc. in the press conference.
After the PC, BSEB Inter result link will be activated on the official website and the HT portal.
As per past trends, BSEB announced the Bihar board Class 12th result on March 23 last year. In 2023, the board announced the results on March 21.
Around 12.92 lakh students were eligible to appear for the Inter examination this year, which was held at 1,677 centres across the state. Of the total 12,92,313 registered students, 6,41,847 are girls, and 6,50,466 are boys.
Check live updates on BSEB Bihar board 12th or Inter result 2025 below.
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result Date 2025 Live: Board expected to hold press conference
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result Date 2025 Live: The BSEB is expected to hold a press conference to announce the Inter results and share the following details-
- Names of Science, Arts and Commerce toppers
- Total number of registered students
- Number of students who appeared for the test
- Number of students passed
- The overall pass percentage
- Gender-wise result
- Compartment exam details
- Other information.
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result Date 2025 Live: Inter results for all streams together
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result Date 2025 Live: BSEB will announce Inter results for all streams on the same day. The board will also reveal the names of stream-wise toppers.
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result Date 2025 Live: Direct link to check BSEB's X page
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result Date 2025 Live: Here is the direct link to access the official X (previously Twitter) page of the Bihar School Examination Board. Students should regularly check it to get an update about the reuslt date.
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result Date 2025 Live: What happens if you fail the exam?
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result Date 2025 Live: BSEB Inter exam didn't go well? Do not worry. You will have another chance to pass Class 12th, through the compartment exam.
Details about the Bihar board compartment exam will be shared on the annual exam result day.
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result Date 2025 Live: Over 12 lakh registered students
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result Date 2025 Live: This year, 12,92,313 students registered for the BSEB Inter exam. Of them, 6,41,847 are girls, and 6,50,466 are boys.
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result Date 2025 Live: Result to be hosted on HT portal as well
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result Date 2025 Live: Apart from the official websites, Hindustan Times will also show Bihar board 12th results. Students can pre-register on the HT Portal to get an update on their phones when the result is declared.
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result Date 2025 Live: List of official websites to check BSEB Inter results
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result Date 2025 Live: Following are the official websites where the Bihar board 12th reuslt will be announced-
results.biharboardonline.com and
biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result Date 2025 Live: Result date expected soon
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result Date 2025 Live: The BSEB is expected to announce the Bihar board Class 12th (Inter) result date and time soon. These details will be shared on the official social media pages of the board.