BSEB Bihar Board Result 2025 Live: Use this link to check 12th results on HT portal when announced

BSEB Bihar Board Result 2025 Live: Use the link given below to check 12th results when out

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 Live: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to announce the Bihar board Inter (Class 12th) final exam result date soon. The result date will be shared with students on social media. When announced, students will get their results on the board websites, results.biharboardonline.com and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The result will also be displayed on the HT Portal. Students can pre-register at hindustantimes.com/education/board-exams/bihar-board-result to get result alert on their phones. ...Read More

BSEB Bihar board 12th Result 2025 Live: Register for Bihar board results on HT portal (use this link to check your scores after the result announcement)

BSEB conducted the Inter exam at 1,677 centres across the state. A total of 12,92,313 students registered for the exam, of whom 6,41,847 are girls, and 6,50,466 are boys.

Check live updates on BSEB Bihar board 12th result 2025 below.