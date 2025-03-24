BSEB Bihar Board Result 2025 Live: Use this link to check 12th results on HT portal when announced
Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to announce the Bihar board Inter (Class 12th) final exam result date soon. The result date will be shared with students on social media. When announced, students will get their results on the board websites, results.biharboardonline.com and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The result will also be displayed on the HT Portal. Students can pre-register at hindustantimes.com/education/board-exams/bihar-board-result to get result alert on their phones.
BSEB conducted the Inter exam at 1,677 centres across the state. A total of 12,92,313 students registered for the exam, of whom 6,41,847 are girls, and 6,50,466 are boys.
Apart from the official websites, students can check the BSEB Inter result on the HT Portal as well. Students can pre-register on the HT portal. Those who do will receive updates on their phones when the result is announced.
After the result announcement, students who are not happy with their marks will have the chance to apply for scrutiny of their marks on the payment of a fee per subject. More details will be shared after the result.
If your Inter exam did not go well, you will have another chance to pass Class 12 this year itself, through the compartment exam. BSEB will announce the details about the compartment examination after declaring the annual exam results.
Along with the Inter result, the board will also announce the names of stream-wise toppers. The Bihar board 12th toppers' list will be shared in the result press conference.
The BSEB will announce the Bihar board 12th results for all streams – Science, Arts, Commerce, Vocational – together.
Over 12 lakh students of Class 12 are waiting for the BSEB result date and time. A total of 12,92,313 students registered for the Inter exam, of whom 6,41,847 are girls, and 6,50,466 are boys.
The BSEB will officially share the date and time for Bihar board Inter results. The information will be shared with students on the board's social media pages.
Students can check their Bihar board results on the following websites-
- results.biharboardonline.com
- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
- HT Portal- hindustantimes.com/education/board-exams/bihar-board-result