Bihar Board 12th Result 2025: How to check BSEB Inter results at Hindustan Times portal when announced

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to announce the Class 12th or Intermediate result announcement soon. The result will be announced on the following official websites- Bihar Board 12th Result 2025: How to check BSEB Inter results at Hindustan Times(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

results.biharboardonline.com and

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

BSEB Bihar board 12th result 2025 date live updates

However, BSEB official websites are not the only ones where students can check their results. Hindustan Times will also show Bihar board 12th result 2025.

If a candidate faces any problem while accessing the BSEB Inter result on the official website, they can use the HT Portal to quickly check the result.

Students can also pre-register now to check the Bihar board 12th result on the HT Portal. Those who pre-register on the HT Portal will get an alert on their phones when the result is announced.

BSEB Bihar board 12th result 2025: HT portal link

How to check Bihar board 12th result 2025 on HT Portal

Go to the HT board exam page: hindustantimes.com/education/board-exams

Open the Bihar board link.

Click on the Inter result link for your stream.

If you are visiting before the result announcement, pre-register.

If you are visiting after result, enter the requested details and submit. Check your result.

Bihar board 12th results for Science, Arts, Commerce and Vocational streams will be announced together. Like past years, the board is expected to hold a press conference to announce the Bihar board 12th result.

The board will reveal stream-wise toppers' names, pass percentage, number of students who registered, appeared and passed the exam, details about the compartment exam, etc. in the press conference.

After the PC, the BSEB Inter result link will be activated on the official website and the HT portal.

Last year, the BSEB declared the Bihar board Class 12th result on March 23. In 2023, the board announced the results on March 21.

Around 12.92 lakh students were eligible to appear for the Inter examination this year, which was held at 1,677 centres across the state. Of the total 12,92,313 registered students, 6,41,847 are girls, and 6,50,466 are boys.