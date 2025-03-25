Bihar Board 12th Commerce Result 2025: What are the options for 12th Commerce students after passing Inter?

Bihar Board 12th Commerce Result 2025: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the Bihar board 12th results. The result is available on board websites, interresult2025.com and interbiharboard.com. Students can also check it on the HT Portal. BSEB Bihar board 12th result 2025 live updates Bihar Board 12th Commerce Result 2025:: Options for 12th Commerce students after passing inter? (Representational image)(Unsplash)

For commerce students, there is a wide range of options for what they can study after passing Class 12.

Although traditional courses like BCom and BBA remain the most popular and preferred choices, there are many other options Commerce students can explore after passing Class 12. Here is a list.

Bachelor of Commerce (BCom)

Job opportunities: Accountant, Auditor, Tax Consultant, Banker, etc.

Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA)

Job opportunities: Business Manager, Business Analyst, HR Manager, etc.

Bachelor degree in Economics

Job opportunities: Economist, Financial Analyst, Researcher, etc.

Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS)

Job opportunities: Business Manager, Operations Manager, HR Manager, etc.

Chartered Accountancy (CA)

Job opportunities: Chartered Accountant, Tax Consultant, etc.

Company Secretary (CS)

Job opportunities: Company Secretary, Corporate Lawyer, etc.

Certified Management Accountant (CMA)

Job opportunities: Management Accountant, Finance Manager, etc.

Bachelor of Finance and Accounting (BFA)

Job opportunities: Accountant, Financial Analyst, Investment Banker, etc.

Bachelor of Financial Markets (BFM)

Job opportunities: Financial Analyst, Investment Banker, etc.

Bachelor of Business Economics (BBE)

Job opportunities: Financial Analyst, Economist, Business Development Manager, Market Research Analyst, Investment Banker

BCom in Accounting and Finance

Job opportunities: Accountant, Financial Analyst, Tax Consultant, Auditor, Investment Banker

BCom in Banking and Insurance

Job opportunities: Bank Manager, Financial Analyst, Insurance Sales Officer, Credit Analyst, Financial Advisor

BCom in Taxation

Job opportunities: Tax Consultant, Income Tax Officer, Financial Analyst, Auditor, Investment Banker

BCom in E-commerce

Job opportunities: E-commerce Manager, Digital Marketing Manager, Online Sales Manager, Social Media Manager, Web Developer

BCom in International Business

Job opportunities: International Business Manager, Export-Import Manager, Logistics Coordinator, Business Development Manager, Marketing Manager

BCom in Management Accounting and International Finance

Job opportunities: Financial Analyst, Management Accountant, Investment Banker, Business Development Manager, Market Research Analyst

BCom in Financial Analysis

Job opportunities: Financial Analyst, Investment Banker, Risk Manager, Wealth Manager, Business Development Manager

BCom in Marketing and Advertising Management (B.Com. MAM)

Job opportunities: Marketing Manager, Advertising Manager, Brand Manager, Sales Manager, Business Development Manager

BCom in Entrepreneurship

Job opportunities: Entrepreneur, Startup Management, Business Development

BCom in Human Resource Management

Job opportunities: HR Executive, HR Manager, Recruitment Consultant

BCom in Operations Management

Job opportunities: Operations Manager, Logistics Manager, Supply Chain Manager

BCom in Business Analytics

Job opportunities: Business Analyst, Data Analyst, Financial Analyst

BCom in Digital Marketing

Job opportunities: Digital Marketing Manager, Social Media Manager, SEO/SEM Specialist

