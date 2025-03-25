Bihar Board 12th Commerce Result 2025: What are the options for 12th Commerce students after passing Inter?
Bihar Board 12th Commerce Result 2025:: After passing Class 12, commerce students have a wide range of options for what they can study.
Bihar Board 12th Commerce Result 2025: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the Bihar board 12th results. The result is available on board websites, interresult2025.com and interbiharboard.com. Students can also check it on the HT Portal. BSEB Bihar board 12th result 2025 live updates
BSEB Bihar board 12th result 2025: HT Portal direct link
Although traditional courses like BCom and BBA remain the most popular and preferred choices, there are many other options Commerce students can explore after passing Class 12. Here is a list.
Bachelor of Commerce (BCom)
Job opportunities: Accountant, Auditor, Tax Consultant, Banker, etc.
Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA)
Job opportunities: Business Manager, Business Analyst, HR Manager, etc.
Bachelor degree in Economics
Job opportunities: Economist, Financial Analyst, Researcher, etc.
Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS)
Job opportunities: Business Manager, Operations Manager, HR Manager, etc.
Chartered Accountancy (CA)
Job opportunities: Chartered Accountant, Tax Consultant, etc.
Company Secretary (CS)
Job opportunities: Company Secretary, Corporate Lawyer, etc.
Certified Management Accountant (CMA)
Job opportunities: Management Accountant, Finance Manager, etc.
Bachelor of Finance and Accounting (BFA)
Job opportunities: Accountant, Financial Analyst, Investment Banker, etc.
Bachelor of Financial Markets (BFM)
Job opportunities: Financial Analyst, Investment Banker, etc.
Bachelor of Business Economics (BBE)
Job opportunities: Financial Analyst, Economist, Business Development Manager, Market Research Analyst, Investment Banker
BCom in Accounting and Finance
Job opportunities: Accountant, Financial Analyst, Tax Consultant, Auditor, Investment Banker
BCom in Banking and Insurance
Job opportunities: Bank Manager, Financial Analyst, Insurance Sales Officer, Credit Analyst, Financial Advisor
BCom in Taxation
Job opportunities: Tax Consultant, Income Tax Officer, Financial Analyst, Auditor, Investment Banker
BCom in E-commerce
Job opportunities: E-commerce Manager, Digital Marketing Manager, Online Sales Manager, Social Media Manager, Web Developer
BCom in International Business
Job opportunities: International Business Manager, Export-Import Manager, Logistics Coordinator, Business Development Manager, Marketing Manager
BCom in Management Accounting and International Finance
Job opportunities: Financial Analyst, Management Accountant, Investment Banker, Business Development Manager, Market Research Analyst
BCom in Financial Analysis
Job opportunities: Financial Analyst, Investment Banker, Risk Manager, Wealth Manager, Business Development Manager
BCom in Marketing and Advertising Management (B.Com. MAM)
Job opportunities: Marketing Manager, Advertising Manager, Brand Manager, Sales Manager, Business Development Manager
BCom in Entrepreneurship
Job opportunities: Entrepreneur, Startup Management, Business Development
BCom in Human Resource Management
Job opportunities: HR Executive, HR Manager, Recruitment Consultant
BCom in Operations Management
Job opportunities: Operations Manager, Logistics Manager, Supply Chain Manager
BCom in Business Analytics
Job opportunities: Business Analyst, Data Analyst, Financial Analyst
BCom in Digital Marketing
Job opportunities: Digital Marketing Manager, Social Media Manager, SEO/SEM Specialist
